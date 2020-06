Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Mediterranean style apartment building with remodeled interior! situated between SJSU and Japan-town. Walking distance from local supermarket!

- Newly Remodeled kitchen (sink, cabinets, countertop and backslash)

- Tiled flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom

- Hardwood flooring throughout unit

- Includes laundry hookup and machine inside unit

- Plenty of storage space in basement

- Pet friendly units!

Ready for Move-In

Owners pay for Trash, Sewer, and Water

We do NOT accept vouchers