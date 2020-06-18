240 E Hedding St

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Near Japantown - Contact us today to reserve your spot to see this beautiful and charming 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home in the desirable Japantown neighborhood of San Jose! Home features a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, cherry cabinets, updated stainless appliances including refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, and microwave. Other features include remodeled bathroom, laundry room, spacious corner lot, central heat/AC and a detached garage.



Walk to shopping and dining in Japantown or short distance to downtown San Jose! Nearby freeway access for easy commute!



Landscaping paid by landlord, tenant pays utilities.



Sorry, no pets please! Renter's insurance required.



