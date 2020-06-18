All apartments in San Jose
240 E Hedding St

240 East Hedding Street · (951) 338-9709
Location

240 East Hedding Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 240 E Hedding St · Avail. now

$3,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Near Japantown - Contact us today to reserve your spot to see this beautiful and charming 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home in the desirable Japantown neighborhood of San Jose! Home features a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, cherry cabinets, updated stainless appliances including refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, and microwave. Other features include remodeled bathroom, laundry room, spacious corner lot, central heat/AC and a detached garage.

Walk to shopping and dining in Japantown or short distance to downtown San Jose! Nearby freeway access for easy commute!

Landscaping paid by landlord, tenant pays utilities.

Sorry, no pets please! Renter's insurance required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5693715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 E Hedding St have any available units?
240 E Hedding St has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 E Hedding St have?
Some of 240 E Hedding St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 E Hedding St currently offering any rent specials?
240 E Hedding St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 E Hedding St pet-friendly?
No, 240 E Hedding St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 240 E Hedding St offer parking?
Yes, 240 E Hedding St does offer parking.
Does 240 E Hedding St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 E Hedding St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 E Hedding St have a pool?
No, 240 E Hedding St does not have a pool.
Does 240 E Hedding St have accessible units?
No, 240 E Hedding St does not have accessible units.
Does 240 E Hedding St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 E Hedding St has units with dishwashers.
