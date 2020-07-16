All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2380 Briarwood Drive

2380 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2380 Briarwood Drive, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen South-Lincoln Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2380 Briarwood Drive Available 08/01/20 Well maintained home in Willow Glen Area - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large lot. Home features an enclosed front yard, and a newly landscaped back yard. Large kitchen with breakfast area. Family room with fireplace. Living room with hardwood floors. All bedrooms with hardwood too. Upgraded Master suite with large stall shower. Hall bath with shower over tub. Inside laundry room that has plenty of additional storage. Gardening service included. Quiet street off Curtner Ave at Meridian. Walk to Presentation High and St Christopher. Easy to Target and various stores and restaurants. Available now. Ready fir occupancy. Submit for small pet.

Monthly rent includes garbage and gardening services.

No pets allowed.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.

Please call our office BEFORE applying as the application fee is non-refundable.
To apply for this property on line please visit our web site: www.rec-rentals.com.

Real Estate Connections
www.rec-rentals.com
408-873-2100
DRE CORP LIC# 01201656

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4228141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2380 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
2380 Briarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2380 Briarwood Drive have?
Some of 2380 Briarwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2380 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2380 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2380 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2380 Briarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2380 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2380 Briarwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2380 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2380 Briarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2380 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2380 Briarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2380 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2380 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2380 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2380 Briarwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
