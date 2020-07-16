Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

2380 Briarwood Drive Available 08/01/20 Well maintained home in Willow Glen Area - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large lot. Home features an enclosed front yard, and a newly landscaped back yard. Large kitchen with breakfast area. Family room with fireplace. Living room with hardwood floors. All bedrooms with hardwood too. Upgraded Master suite with large stall shower. Hall bath with shower over tub. Inside laundry room that has plenty of additional storage. Gardening service included. Quiet street off Curtner Ave at Meridian. Walk to Presentation High and St Christopher. Easy to Target and various stores and restaurants. Available now. Ready fir occupancy. Submit for small pet.



Monthly rent includes garbage and gardening services.



No pets allowed.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.



*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.



Please call our office BEFORE applying as the application fee is non-refundable.

To apply for this property on line please visit our web site: www.rec-rentals.com.



Real Estate Connections

www.rec-rentals.com

408-873-2100

DRE CORP LIC# 01201656



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4228141)