229 North 7th Street.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

229 North 7th Street

229 N 7th St · (408) 377-2674
Location

229 N 7th St, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 229 North 7th Street - tiny house · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
DOWNTOWN San Jose - Charismatic Tiny House with fenced yard and a loft. - Downtown San Jose
Type: Tiny house
Address: 229 North 7th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Location: Julian
Rooms: 1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom downstairs with storage loft upstairs, permit parking
Sq. feet: 400 approx.
Details: Charismatic tiny house with updated laminate wood floors throughout. Bedroom is 7'11" by !4' One bathroom with shower over tub. Kitchen with new refrigerator, gas stove, stainless sink. Small attic space with low ceiling, for storage or etc. PGE, Water, Trash included. No laundry facility. Street parking by permit - $35.00 per year for permit. Private small fenced yard. Convenient location with proximity to shopping, San Jose State University, freeways, Public Transportation. Fresh paint, clean, ready to move in.
Rent: $2,250
Security Deposit: $3,500
Available: NOW
Term: 1 year lease

virtual tour available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uA_bSfzQMVE

*** PLEASE EMAIL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - info@cmpmi.com ***
*** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***

(RLNE5886601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 229 North 7th Street have any available units?
229 North 7th Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 North 7th Street have?
Some of 229 North 7th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 North 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 North 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 North 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 North 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 229 North 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 229 North 7th Street offers parking.
Does 229 North 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 North 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 North 7th Street have a pool?
No, 229 North 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 North 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 229 North 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 North 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 North 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

