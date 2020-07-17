Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

DOWNTOWN San Jose - Charismatic Tiny House with fenced yard and a loft. - Downtown San Jose

Type: Tiny house

Address: 229 North 7th Street, San Jose, CA 95112

Location: Julian

Rooms: 1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom downstairs with storage loft upstairs, permit parking

Sq. feet: 400 approx.

Details: Charismatic tiny house with updated laminate wood floors throughout. Bedroom is 7'11" by !4' One bathroom with shower over tub. Kitchen with new refrigerator, gas stove, stainless sink. Small attic space with low ceiling, for storage or etc. PGE, Water, Trash included. No laundry facility. Street parking by permit - $35.00 per year for permit. Private small fenced yard. Convenient location with proximity to shopping, San Jose State University, freeways, Public Transportation. Fresh paint, clean, ready to move in.

Rent: $2,250

Security Deposit: $3,500

Available: NOW

Term: 1 year lease



virtual tour available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uA_bSfzQMVE



*** PLEASE EMAIL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - info@cmpmi.com ***

*** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***



(RLNE5886601)