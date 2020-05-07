2092 Cirone Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Cambrian 3BR/2BA Home Near HWY 85 & 17! - Lovely & Spacious home in the Cambrian Park Neighborhood w/ Hardwood Floors, Newer Paint Throughout Interior, Newer Window Coverings & Dual Pane Windows. Covered Patio leading into a large Backyard. Minutes away from Award Winning Schools, Parks and the Los Gatos Creek trail.

2 Car Garage, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer w/ indoor laundry room, & Newer Dishwasher!



One year lease. No smoking. Pets Negotiable!

Gardening & Garbage Included!



