San Jose, CA
2092 Cirone Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2092 Cirone Way

2092 Cirone Way · (408) 268-0968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2092 Cirone Way, San Jose, CA 95124
Cambrian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2092 Cirone Way · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Cambrian 3BR/2BA Home Near HWY 85 & 17! - Lovely & Spacious home in the Cambrian Park Neighborhood w/ Hardwood Floors, Newer Paint Throughout Interior, Newer Window Coverings & Dual Pane Windows. Covered Patio leading into a large Backyard. Minutes away from Award Winning Schools, Parks and the Los Gatos Creek trail.
2 Car Garage, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer w/ indoor laundry room, & Newer Dishwasher!

One year lease. No smoking. Pets Negotiable!
Gardening & Garbage Included!

**Please Review our Rental Policies and Procedures before applying online.

Please email Sarah@almaden4rent.com with any questions or to schedule an appointment to view this home.

ATTENTION: Information on Internet Rental Websites is compiled from public records and may have inaccurate or outdated information. Property does not have central air conditioning. Please go to www.almaden4rent.com to see current information about this property.
Realtor BRE#:01970226

(RLNE4664923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2092 Cirone Way have any available units?
2092 Cirone Way has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2092 Cirone Way have?
Some of 2092 Cirone Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2092 Cirone Way currently offering any rent specials?
2092 Cirone Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2092 Cirone Way pet-friendly?
No, 2092 Cirone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2092 Cirone Way offer parking?
Yes, 2092 Cirone Way does offer parking.
Does 2092 Cirone Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2092 Cirone Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2092 Cirone Way have a pool?
No, 2092 Cirone Way does not have a pool.
Does 2092 Cirone Way have accessible units?
No, 2092 Cirone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2092 Cirone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2092 Cirone Way has units with dishwashers.
