San Jose, CA
2062 Vincenzo Walkway
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2062 Vincenzo Walkway

2062 Vincenzo Walkway · No Longer Available
Location

2062 Vincenzo Walkway, San Jose, CA 95133
Commodore

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pet Friendly! 3 Bed 3 Bath House in San Jose - Property Id: 318993

3 bedroom & 3 full bathrooms. It is located in a very prime location close proximity to future Berryessa bart station. The house is 3 story with 1st floor with garage and entry with shoe closet, 2nd floor has 1 bedroom & 1 full guest bathroom with Kitchen with step in Pantry, Dining & Living room with in Ceiling speakers prewired, High end stainless steel appliances, 3rd floor has master bedroom with master bath & walk-in closet and one more bedroom & bathroom attached to the room. It has in house laundry on the 3rd floor and central AC & heating unit. The community is nicely located close to I-680, I-880 & US-101 freeways and nearby grocery stores, Hospital and lot of new restaurants. It has nice play area for kids and for walking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/318993
Property Id 318993

(RLNE5928163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2062 Vincenzo Walkway have any available units?
2062 Vincenzo Walkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2062 Vincenzo Walkway have?
Some of 2062 Vincenzo Walkway's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2062 Vincenzo Walkway currently offering any rent specials?
2062 Vincenzo Walkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2062 Vincenzo Walkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2062 Vincenzo Walkway is pet friendly.
Does 2062 Vincenzo Walkway offer parking?
Yes, 2062 Vincenzo Walkway offers parking.
Does 2062 Vincenzo Walkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2062 Vincenzo Walkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2062 Vincenzo Walkway have a pool?
No, 2062 Vincenzo Walkway does not have a pool.
Does 2062 Vincenzo Walkway have accessible units?
No, 2062 Vincenzo Walkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2062 Vincenzo Walkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2062 Vincenzo Walkway does not have units with dishwashers.
