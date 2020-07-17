2062 Vincenzo Walkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pet Friendly! 3 Bed 3 Bath House in San Jose - Property Id: 318993



3 bedroom & 3 full bathrooms. It is located in a very prime location close proximity to future Berryessa bart station. The house is 3 story with 1st floor with garage and entry with shoe closet, 2nd floor has 1 bedroom & 1 full guest bathroom with Kitchen with step in Pantry, Dining & Living room with in Ceiling speakers prewired, High end stainless steel appliances, 3rd floor has master bedroom with master bath & walk-in closet and one more bedroom & bathroom attached to the room. It has in house laundry on the 3rd floor and central AC & heating unit. The community is nicely located close to I-680, I-880 & US-101 freeways and nearby grocery stores, Hospital and lot of new restaurants. It has nice play area for kids and for walking.

