2062 Vincenzo Walkway

Pet Friendly! 3 Bed 3 Bath House in San Jose - Property Id: 318993
3 bedroom & 3 full bathrooms. It is located in a very prime location close proximity to future Berryessa bart station. The house is 3 story with 1st floor with garage and entry with shoe closet, 2nd floor has 1 bedroom & 1 full guest bathroom with Kitchen with step in Pantry, Dining & Living room with in Ceiling speakers prewired, High end stainless steel appliances, 3rd floor has master bedroom with master bath & walk-in closet and one more bedroom & bathroom attached to the room. It has in house laundry on the 3rd floor and central AC & heating unit. The community is nicely located close to I-680, I-880 & US-101 freeways and nearby grocery stores, Hospital and lot of new restaurants. It has nice play area for kids and for walking.
