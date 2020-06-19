1861 Laurinda Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking e-payments garage yoga

JUST RENTED/ EPIC REA/AZARI PM-3 Bed/3 Bath/ Single Family Home in San Jose -Cambrian - *** JUST RENTED ***

www . epicrea . com



* Information / Showings for this property:

marketing @ azaripm.com

__________________________________________________



* Description:



This Gorgeous 3 bed 3 bath Cambrian Charmer is Updated to Perfection. Walking Distance to the Best School District in Cambrian . Entertainer's Dream with Separate Living and Family Rooms, and a Large Backyard with a half bath. 2 master Bedrooms with walkin closets , Updated Bathrooms, . Enjoy Cooking Meals in your Renovated Kitchen with Granite Countertops and a Large Walk-In Pantry. The Home Features Hardwood Flooring in the bedrooms, Recessed Lighting and skylight on the family room .A bonus room completes the converted garage . Payed off solar panels provide upto 4,800KW per year . Side yard ,driveway and plenty of street parking! Walking Distance to Union Shopping Center, Minutes Away from Downtown Los Gatos, and Easy Freeway Access to 85.



*PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 3 Beds/3Baths

- 1935 sq feet Ranch style house Fully remodeled in 2016

- 8200 sq feet lot

- Gourmet Kitchen

- Stainless Steel Gas Range

- Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher

- Light color Stone Counter Tops

- Hardwood Flooring in the bedrooms

- HUGE backyard

- Lots of Natural Light

- Dining Area

- Laundry roomWasher/ Dryer Included

- 1 fully remodeled yoga/play room in the backyard

- Half bathroom in the backyard

- 1 storage place in backyard

- Skylight

- Recessed lights all over the house



Highly Rated Schools:

- Alta Vista Elementary School Elementary

- Union Middle School

- Leigh High School



*OTHER DETAILS:

- Pets: Small pets

- Smoking: No



- Rent: $4,290

- Security Deposit: $4,290

- Application fee: $45

- Utilities included: Gardener , 4,800KW electricity produced by solar panels



For further information contact:

MARKETING @AZARIPM.COM



We are a Full-Service Brokerage Firm and we are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!



Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.



We offer all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!



Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.



(RLNE5733017)