Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
1861 Laurinda Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1861 Laurinda Drive

1861 Laurinda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1861 Laurinda Drive, San Jose, CA 95124
De Voss-Leigh

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
yoga
JUST RENTED/ EPIC REA/AZARI PM-3 Bed/3 Bath/ Single Family Home in San Jose -Cambrian - *** JUST RENTED ***
www . epicrea . com

* Information / Showings for this property:
marketing @ azaripm.com
__________________________________________________

* Description:

This Gorgeous 3 bed 3 bath Cambrian Charmer is Updated to Perfection. Walking Distance to the Best School District in Cambrian . Entertainer's Dream with Separate Living and Family Rooms, and a Large Backyard with a half bath. 2 master Bedrooms with walkin closets , Updated Bathrooms, . Enjoy Cooking Meals in your Renovated Kitchen with Granite Countertops and a Large Walk-In Pantry. The Home Features Hardwood Flooring in the bedrooms, Recessed Lighting and skylight on the family room .A bonus room completes the converted garage . Payed off solar panels provide upto 4,800KW per year . Side yard ,driveway and plenty of street parking! Walking Distance to Union Shopping Center, Minutes Away from Downtown Los Gatos, and Easy Freeway Access to 85.

*PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 3 Beds/3Baths
- 1935 sq feet Ranch style house Fully remodeled in 2016
- 8200 sq feet lot
- Gourmet Kitchen
- Stainless Steel Gas Range
- Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher
- Light color Stone Counter Tops
- Hardwood Flooring in the bedrooms
- HUGE backyard
- Lots of Natural Light
- Dining Area
- Laundry roomWasher/ Dryer Included
- 1 fully remodeled yoga/play room in the backyard
- Half bathroom in the backyard
- 1 storage place in backyard
- Skylight
- Recessed lights all over the house

Highly Rated Schools:
- Alta Vista Elementary School Elementary
- Union Middle School
- Leigh High School

*OTHER DETAILS:
- Pets: Small pets
- Smoking: No

- Rent: $4,290
- Security Deposit: $4,290
- Application fee: $45
- Utilities included: Gardener , 4,800KW electricity produced by solar panels

For further information contact:
MARKETING @AZARIPM.COM

We are a Full-Service Brokerage Firm and we are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!

Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

We offer all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!

Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.

(RLNE5733017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

