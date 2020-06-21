All apartments in San Jose
1753 Oakwood Ave

1753 Oakwood Avenue · (408) 371-0705
Location

1753 Oakwood Avenue, San Jose, CA 95124
Rose-Sartorette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1753 Oakwood Ave · Avail. now

$3,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
coffee bar
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Delightful Single Family Home In Desirable Cambrian Location! - ****DUE TO COVID-19****Protocol will require all interested parties be pre-qualified before scheduling to see the property. Pre-qualifications below at the end of this ad.

3 Bedroom 2 Bath cozy single story home in Cambrian!

RENT: $3425
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $3650

Hardwood floors throughout.

Spacious kitchen with eating nook: Corian counter top, refrigerator. electric cook top, GE oven and dishwasher. Spacious living room with fireplace.

Master bedroom has attached bathroom with unique claw foot tub/shower. Ample closet space.

Expansive back yard with large hardscape and overhang for outdoor living.

Close to Butcher Park, shopping, restaurants, coffee shop, and Hwy 17 & 85.

Owner may consider small dog with additional deposit and approved petscreening.com status.

Owner pays garbage and gardener.

***PLEASE NOTE***
Prospective Tenants Must Meet Our Pre-qualification Requirements Prior to contacting our office to arrange for a walk-thru. MUST WEAR FACIAL MASK (maximum 2 adults from same household to view)

1) Must have a Credit Score of 680 or higher with no judgments, liens, bankruptcies or collections.
2) Must make 3 times the amount of rent within a 1 month period.
3) Must have worked with current employer for 2 years minimum or in the same industry OR provide copy of Employment Offer Letter if relocating due to job purposes.

If you meet our requirements and would like to view the property, please call M&R Property Management at 408-371-0705.

(RLNE2077320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 Oakwood Ave have any available units?
1753 Oakwood Ave has a unit available for $3,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1753 Oakwood Ave have?
Some of 1753 Oakwood Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 Oakwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1753 Oakwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 Oakwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1753 Oakwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1753 Oakwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1753 Oakwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1753 Oakwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 Oakwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 Oakwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1753 Oakwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1753 Oakwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1753 Oakwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 Oakwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1753 Oakwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
