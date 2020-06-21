1753 Oakwood Ave

Amenities

Delightful Single Family Home In Desirable Cambrian Location! - ****DUE TO COVID-19****Protocol will require all interested parties be pre-qualified before scheduling to see the property. Pre-qualifications below at the end of this ad.



3 Bedroom 2 Bath cozy single story home in Cambrian!



RENT: $3425

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $3650



Hardwood floors throughout.



Spacious kitchen with eating nook: Corian counter top, refrigerator. electric cook top, GE oven and dishwasher. Spacious living room with fireplace.



Master bedroom has attached bathroom with unique claw foot tub/shower. Ample closet space.



Expansive back yard with large hardscape and overhang for outdoor living.



Close to Butcher Park, shopping, restaurants, coffee shop, and Hwy 17 & 85.



Owner may consider small dog with additional deposit and approved petscreening.com status.



Owner pays garbage and gardener.



***PLEASE NOTE***

Prospective Tenants Must Meet Our Pre-qualification Requirements Prior to contacting our office to arrange for a walk-thru. MUST WEAR FACIAL MASK (maximum 2 adults from same household to view)



1) Must have a Credit Score of 680 or higher with no judgments, liens, bankruptcies or collections.

2) Must make 3 times the amount of rent within a 1 month period.

3) Must have worked with current employer for 2 years minimum or in the same industry OR provide copy of Employment Offer Letter if relocating due to job purposes.



If you meet our requirements and would like to view the property, please call M&R Property Management at 408-371-0705.



