San Jose, CA
1681 Heritage Bay Place
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 PM

1681 Heritage Bay Place

1681 Heritage Bay Place · No Longer Available
Location

1681 Heritage Bay Place, San Jose, CA 95138
Silver Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
* Gorgeous Home Near the End of a Cul-De Sac Lot Inside The Ranch in Silver Creek Valley!
* 5 Bedrooms (3 Master Bedrooms--1 Downstairs), 4.5 Baths, 3,090s.f., on a Large 10,019s.f. Lot
* Gourmet Kitchen with Huge Granite Slab Island with Faucet, Stainless Appliances, and Walk-In Pantry
* Light and Bright Throughout with Plush Carpeting
* Master Bathroom Features His and Her Vanities, Soaking Tub, and Generous Walk-In Closet
* Backyard with Patio Seating, BBQ’s, and Basketball!
* Garbage, Refrigerator, and Washer/Dryer Included!
* Award Winning JFS Elementary!
* Pets Accepted on a Case-by-Case Basis

CalDRE#01872426
--Apply Here: http://www.silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Our-Vacant-Rentals
--Our Application Procedure and Guidelines can be found here: http://silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Application-Procedurues
--Do you have a pet/animal? They must be screened here: https://scvpm.petscreening.com (referral code fSQvWFwC8C6C). Each pet is an additional $500 in security deposit and $50/month in pet rent (regardless of number of pets).

SHOWINGS:
1.) I can show you this home directly - Please e-mail me. OR...
2.) You can see this property yourself through our Rently system* (with a .99cent credit card verification and selfie via this link): https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1765811?source=marketing
*SPECIAL NOTE: Due to potential scammer activity, we have this property set up in SAFE mode, which means that it will ping me after you sign-up, prior to allowing you the code to enter. YOU MUST text me at 408-771-8472 to confirm when you will come out, along with a copy of your driver’s license.

Rental Terms: Rent: $5,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $8,000, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1681 Heritage Bay Place have any available units?
1681 Heritage Bay Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1681 Heritage Bay Place have?
Some of 1681 Heritage Bay Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1681 Heritage Bay Place currently offering any rent specials?
1681 Heritage Bay Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 Heritage Bay Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1681 Heritage Bay Place is pet friendly.
Does 1681 Heritage Bay Place offer parking?
No, 1681 Heritage Bay Place does not offer parking.
Does 1681 Heritage Bay Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1681 Heritage Bay Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 Heritage Bay Place have a pool?
No, 1681 Heritage Bay Place does not have a pool.
Does 1681 Heritage Bay Place have accessible units?
No, 1681 Heritage Bay Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1681 Heritage Bay Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1681 Heritage Bay Place does not have units with dishwashers.
