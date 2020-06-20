1681 Heritage Bay Place

Amenities

* Gorgeous Home Near the End of a Cul-De Sac Lot Inside The Ranch in Silver Creek Valley!

* 5 Bedrooms (3 Master Bedrooms--1 Downstairs), 4.5 Baths, 3,090s.f., on a Large 10,019s.f. Lot

* Gourmet Kitchen with Huge Granite Slab Island with Faucet, Stainless Appliances, and Walk-In Pantry

* Light and Bright Throughout with Plush Carpeting

* Master Bathroom Features His and Her Vanities, Soaking Tub, and Generous Walk-In Closet

* Backyard with Patio Seating, BBQ’s, and Basketball!

* Garbage, Refrigerator, and Washer/Dryer Included!

* Award Winning JFS Elementary!

* Pets Accepted on a Case-by-Case Basis



CalDRE#01872426

--Apply Here: http://www.silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Our-Vacant-Rentals

--Our Application Procedure and Guidelines can be found here: http://silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Application-Procedurues

--Do you have a pet/animal? They must be screened here: https://scvpm.petscreening.com (referral code fSQvWFwC8C6C). Each pet is an additional $500 in security deposit and $50/month in pet rent (regardless of number of pets).



SHOWINGS:

1.) I can show you this home directly - Please e-mail me. OR...

2.) You can see this property yourself through our Rently system* (with a .99cent credit card verification and selfie via this link): https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1765811?source=marketing

*SPECIAL NOTE: Due to potential scammer activity, we have this property set up in SAFE mode, which means that it will ping me after you sign-up, prior to allowing you the code to enter. YOU MUST text me at 408-771-8472 to confirm when you will come out, along with a copy of your driver’s license.



Rental Terms: Rent: $5,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $8,000, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.