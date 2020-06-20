1681 Heritage Bay Place

Amenities
* Gorgeous Home Near the End of a Cul-De Sac Lot Inside The Ranch in Silver Creek Valley!
* 5 Bedrooms (3 Master Bedrooms--1 Downstairs), 4.5 Baths, 3,090s.f., on a Large 10,019s.f. Lot
* Gourmet Kitchen with Huge Granite Slab Island with Faucet, Stainless Appliances, and Walk-In Pantry
* Light and Bright Throughout with Plush Carpeting
* Master Bathroom Features His and Her Vanities, Soaking Tub, and Generous Walk-In Closet
* Backyard with Patio Seating, BBQ’s, and Basketball!
* Garbage, Refrigerator, and Washer/Dryer Included!
* Award Winning JFS Elementary!
* Pets Accepted on a Case-by-Case Basis
CalDRE#01872426
--Apply Here: http://www.silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Our-Vacant-Rentals
--Our Application Procedure and Guidelines can be found here: http://silvercreekvalleyproperties.com/Application-Procedurues
--Do you have a pet/animal? They must be screened here: https://scvpm.petscreening.com (referral code fSQvWFwC8C6C). Each pet is an additional $500 in security deposit and $50/month in pet rent (regardless of number of pets).
SHOWINGS:
1.) I can show you this home directly - Please e-mail me. OR...
2.) You can see this property yourself through our Rently system* (with a .99cent credit card verification and selfie via this link): https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1765811?source=marketing
*SPECIAL NOTE: Due to potential scammer activity, we have this property set up in SAFE mode, which means that it will ping me after you sign-up, prior to allowing you the code to enter. YOU MUST text me at 408-771-8472 to confirm when you will come out, along with a copy of your driver’s license.
Rental Terms: Rent: $5,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $8,000, Available Now
