Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1670 Hicks Ave

1670 Hicks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1670 Hicks Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1670 Hicks Ave Available 06/27/20 Elegant and charming home in Willow Glen - This stunningly updated home is both elegant and charming. Home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with amazing attention to detail inside and out. Large formal living room has hardwood floor, original fireplace and custom blinds. Remodeled gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances has gas stove, bosch dishwasher, built in microwave and Kitchen Aid Refrigerator. Dining area has built in wine cabinet and is a central part of home open to living room, kitchen and family room. The family room is light and airy with French doors that open on to a picturesque backyard allowing you to enjoy California living at its finest.

Central heat and air conditioning make this home always the perfect temperature. Attached spacious 2 car garage has washer dryer hookups. Weekly gardening service and garbage also included.

Walking distance to the great shops and restaurants in Downtown Willow Glen.

Sorry No Pets

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.

Please call our office BEFORE applying as application fees are non-refundable. To apply for this property or to view more details please visit our web site: www.rec-rentals.com.

Real Estate Connections
408-873-2100
www.rec-rentals.com
CalDRE Corporation License #01201656

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3789196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 Hicks Ave have any available units?
1670 Hicks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1670 Hicks Ave have?
Some of 1670 Hicks Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 Hicks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1670 Hicks Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 Hicks Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1670 Hicks Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1670 Hicks Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1670 Hicks Ave does offer parking.
Does 1670 Hicks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 Hicks Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 Hicks Ave have a pool?
No, 1670 Hicks Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1670 Hicks Ave have accessible units?
No, 1670 Hicks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 Hicks Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1670 Hicks Ave has units with dishwashers.
