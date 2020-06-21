Amenities
1670 Hicks Ave Available 06/27/20 Elegant and charming home in Willow Glen - This stunningly updated home is both elegant and charming. Home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with amazing attention to detail inside and out. Large formal living room has hardwood floor, original fireplace and custom blinds. Remodeled gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances has gas stove, bosch dishwasher, built in microwave and Kitchen Aid Refrigerator. Dining area has built in wine cabinet and is a central part of home open to living room, kitchen and family room. The family room is light and airy with French doors that open on to a picturesque backyard allowing you to enjoy California living at its finest.
Central heat and air conditioning make this home always the perfect temperature. Attached spacious 2 car garage has washer dryer hookups. Weekly gardening service and garbage also included.
Walking distance to the great shops and restaurants in Downtown Willow Glen.
Sorry No Pets
*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.
