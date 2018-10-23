1488 Chavez Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Located in Carmine-Parkmont neighborhood in San Jose, this unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, single-family home property rental affords easy accessibility to nearby Downtown Milpitas and its vibrant environs.



The bright and airy interior has a polished hardwood floor, recessed/suspended lighting, and big windows with blinds. Spend quality time making a homemade meal in your kitchen, already complete with fine cabinetry, smooth granite countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Built-in closets furnished its comfy bedrooms. Vanity cabinets, pedestal sink, and shower/tub combos equipped its elegant bathrooms. Its A/C and forced-air heating keep the indoor temperature in constant comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer, ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle! An attached garage is included for convenient parking. The Exterior has a yard and a patio. No pets allowed (negotiable). Smoking is prohibited, too.



The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity, gas, water, cable and internet bills. No worries about landscaping because the landlord will handle it. Near public transportation stops/hub, business center, and schools. Come make this gorgeous home yours today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=o6TxmWJ8tDP



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Townsend Park, Flickinger Park, and Flickinger Park.



Bus lines:

77 EASTRIDGE -



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5683666)