San Jose, CA
1488 Chavez Way
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:51 AM

1488 Chavez Way

1488 Chavez Way
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1488 Chavez Way, San Jose, CA 95131
Townsend

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1797 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Located in Carmine-Parkmont neighborhood in San Jose, this unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, single-family home property rental affords easy accessibility to nearby Downtown Milpitas and its vibrant environs.

The bright and airy interior has a polished hardwood floor, recessed/suspended lighting, and big windows with blinds. Spend quality time making a homemade meal in your kitchen, already complete with fine cabinetry, smooth granite countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Built-in closets furnished its comfy bedrooms. Vanity cabinets, pedestal sink, and shower/tub combos equipped its elegant bathrooms. Its A/C and forced-air heating keep the indoor temperature in constant comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer, ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle! An attached garage is included for convenient parking. The Exterior has a yard and a patio. No pets allowed (negotiable). Smoking is prohibited, too.

The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity, gas, water, cable and internet bills. No worries about landscaping because the landlord will handle it. Near public transportation stops/hub, business center, and schools. Come make this gorgeous home yours today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=o6TxmWJ8tDP

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Townsend Park, Flickinger Park, and Flickinger Park.

Bus lines:
77 EASTRIDGE -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 Chavez Way have any available units?
1488 Chavez Way has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1488 Chavez Way have?
Some of 1488 Chavez Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1488 Chavez Way currently offering any rent specials?
1488 Chavez Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 Chavez Way pet-friendly?
No, 1488 Chavez Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1488 Chavez Way offer parking?
Yes, 1488 Chavez Way does offer parking.
Does 1488 Chavez Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1488 Chavez Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 Chavez Way have a pool?
No, 1488 Chavez Way does not have a pool.
Does 1488 Chavez Way have accessible units?
No, 1488 Chavez Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 Chavez Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1488 Chavez Way has units with dishwashers.
