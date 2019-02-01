Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher carport air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment close to Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.



-Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



1445 Kerley Dr. Apt 7 is close to, Holiday Inn San Jose - Silicon Valley, Bachrodt Elementary School, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, San Jose International Airport, with quick access to Bay Shore Freeway and Guadalupe Freeway, and just minutes to Gish Light Rail Station.



Unit Features:

- 2nd floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Gas heating system

- Ceiling fan

- Assigned Carport

Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Gated access.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/Trash/Sewer included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1445-Kerley-Dr-Apt-7-San-Jose-CA-95112



You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE4527508)