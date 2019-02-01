All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7

1445 Kerley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1445 Kerley Drive, San Jose, CA 95112

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment close to Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.

-Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

1445 Kerley Dr. Apt 7 is close to, Holiday Inn San Jose - Silicon Valley, Bachrodt Elementary School, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, San Jose International Airport, with quick access to Bay Shore Freeway and Guadalupe Freeway, and just minutes to Gish Light Rail Station.

Unit Features:
- 2nd floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Gas heating system
- Ceiling fan
- Assigned Carport
Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated access.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/Trash/Sewer included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1445-Kerley-Dr-Apt-7-San-Jose-CA-95112

You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4527508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 have any available units?
1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 have?
Some of 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 pet-friendly?
No, 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 offer parking?
Yes, 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 does offer parking.
Does 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 have a pool?
No, 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7 has units with dishwashers.
