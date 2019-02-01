Amenities
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment close to Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
-Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!
1445 Kerley Dr. Apt 7 is close to, Holiday Inn San Jose - Silicon Valley, Bachrodt Elementary School, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, San Jose International Airport, with quick access to Bay Shore Freeway and Guadalupe Freeway, and just minutes to Gish Light Rail Station.
Unit Features:
- 2nd floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Gas heating system
- Ceiling fan
- Assigned Carport
Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated access.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/Trash/Sewer included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1445-Kerley-Dr-Apt-7-San-Jose-CA-95112
You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
www.mynd.co
