Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1420 Foothill Meadows Ct

1420 Foothill Meadows Court · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Foothill Meadows Court, San Jose, CA 95131
Townsend

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 07/01/20 $2600 - 2 BR/2 BA San Jose Condo 988 sqft - Property Id: 291949

$2600 - 2 BR /2 BA - 988 sqft - Beautiful Condo in San Jose, CA 95131

Address - 1420 Foothill Meadows Ct, San Jose CA - 95131

Beautiful first floor unit; easy access; don't need to climb stairs.
2 bedroom/2 full bath: 1 master bedroom suite & 1 hall way bedroom with separate full bath. Total 1000 Sq Ft
Wood floor throughout condo
New washer & dryer included inside unit
Refrigerator included
Detached one car garage and one parking inside complex. Many street parking available
No smoking

Available on 07/01/2020
Rent $2600/month, security deposit $2600

Please call 408-306-8319 or email for showing, address and application form.
Serious tenants only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291949
Property Id 291949

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

