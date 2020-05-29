Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

$2600 - 2 BR /2 BA - 988 sqft - Beautiful Condo in San Jose, CA 95131



Address - 1420 Foothill Meadows Ct, San Jose CA - 95131



Beautiful first floor unit; easy access; don't need to climb stairs.

2 bedroom/2 full bath: 1 master bedroom suite & 1 hall way bedroom with separate full bath. Total 1000 Sq Ft

Wood floor throughout condo

New washer & dryer included inside unit

Refrigerator included

Detached one car garage and one parking inside complex. Many street parking available

No smoking



Available on 07/01/2020

Rent $2600/month, security deposit $2600



Please call 408-306-8319 or email for showing, address and application form.

Serious tenants only.

No Pets Allowed



