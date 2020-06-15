1352 Pine Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

WILLOW GLEN - 3 bedroom furnished Executive home available now! - Willow Glen

Type: Single Family Home. Just bring your suitcase! House is completely furnished

Rooms: 3 bedrooms; 21/2 bathrooms; formal living room; formal dining room; eat in kitchen; family room; 600 sq foot attic; 2 car garage

Sq Ft: 3700 sq ft.

Details: Every detail is incorporated with quality finished and designer touches. Travertine flooring with marble inserts and 8 & 12 " double crown molding thru out house, including closets & bathrooms. Custom made Alder wood cabinets in kitchen, Serving buffet, Bathrooms, etc. All cabinets lower & upper are extra tall with Granite counter top & back splash. 3-way gas fire place in family room and kitchen. Abundance of storage space and closets through out. Canadian stone mantel and hearth electric fire place in the living room. Master bath with Jet tub and crystal chandelier. Custom made tub enclosures and shower doors. Triple pane French doors and windows. Custom 2 tone paint. Kitchen includes wet bar, GE stainless steel appliances; wine storage; stainless steel double sink; double over; breakfast bar. Attic is approx 600sq ft, fully finished with carpet; 3 skylights, shelving, AC, fire place and wired for internet. Garage is fully finished with storage cabinets all around; epoxy floor, work station and refrigerator with min ice maker. The yard is professional landscaped with sprinklers, drip systems and lights. 2 fountains, front and back side gates; stucco fence, covered patio. Tank less water heater, A/C, recessed lighting, all switches through out are smart switch with dimmers. Sound system through out house and patio. Gas heat and stove. Wireless security system with motion control included.

Near downtown Willow Glen, shopping, trails and access to Hwy 87, 85, 280, 101. Within minutes to the airport.

Rent: $6,600

Security Deposit: $8,000

Available: NOW

Term: Short term options may be available



