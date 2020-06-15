All apartments in San Jose
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:14 AM

1352 Pine Ave

1352 Pine Avenue · (408) 377-2676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1352 Pine Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1352 Pine Ave · Avail. now

$6,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
WILLOW GLEN - 3 bedroom furnished Executive home available now! - Willow Glen
Type: Single Family Home. Just bring your suitcase! House is completely furnished
Rooms: 3 bedrooms; 21/2 bathrooms; formal living room; formal dining room; eat in kitchen; family room; 600 sq foot attic; 2 car garage
Sq Ft: 3700 sq ft.
Details: Every detail is incorporated with quality finished and designer touches. Travertine flooring with marble inserts and 8 & 12 " double crown molding thru out house, including closets & bathrooms. Custom made Alder wood cabinets in kitchen, Serving buffet, Bathrooms, etc. All cabinets lower & upper are extra tall with Granite counter top & back splash. 3-way gas fire place in family room and kitchen. Abundance of storage space and closets through out. Canadian stone mantel and hearth electric fire place in the living room. Master bath with Jet tub and crystal chandelier. Custom made tub enclosures and shower doors. Triple pane French doors and windows. Custom 2 tone paint. Kitchen includes wet bar, GE stainless steel appliances; wine storage; stainless steel double sink; double over; breakfast bar. Attic is approx 600sq ft, fully finished with carpet; 3 skylights, shelving, AC, fire place and wired for internet. Garage is fully finished with storage cabinets all around; epoxy floor, work station and refrigerator with min ice maker. The yard is professional landscaped with sprinklers, drip systems and lights. 2 fountains, front and back side gates; stucco fence, covered patio. Tank less water heater, A/C, recessed lighting, all switches through out are smart switch with dimmers. Sound system through out house and patio. Gas heat and stove. Wireless security system with motion control included.
Near downtown Willow Glen, shopping, trails and access to Hwy 87, 85, 280, 101. Within minutes to the airport.
Rent: $6,600
Security Deposit: $8,000
Available: NOW
Term: Short term options may be available

** DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - Susan: 408-377-2676 ***
*** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***

(RLNE4153097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

