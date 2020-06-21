All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1345 Palm Street

1345 Palm Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1345 Palm Street, San Jose, CA 95110
Tamien

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Get $1000 one-time move in discount PLUS enjoy 5% rebate from your rent for up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

MOVE IN READY BY JULY. HURRY, APPLY NOW!! Call us at 408-780-2691.

Captivating, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Condo home property rental situated in a very bikeable Tamien neighborhood in San Jose.

Polished hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and big windows with blinds feature a comfortable and spacious interior. Its lovely kitchen is already equipped with fine wooden cabinets with lots of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Built-in closet, vanity sink cabinets, and shower/tub combo in its elegant bathrooms. A brand new in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with ceiling fans and forced-air heating. The Exterior has a relaxing balcony. It’s negotiable when it comes to pets. No smoking in the property. It comes with a detached garage and on-street parking with plenty of parking spaces. Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, and internet, water, and sewage. Trash, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bike Score: 88

Nearby parks: Cadwallader Park, River Glen Park, and Bestor Art Park.

Bus lines:
TaSJ-Shuttle TaSJ-Shuttle - 0.1 mile
56 Lockheed Martin - Tamien Station - 0.2 mile
25 De Anza College - Alum Rock Station via Valley Med - 0.2 mile
66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Local Local - 0.1 mile
Limited Limited - 0.1 mile
Blue Line Baypointe - Santa Teresa - 0.2 mile
Green Line Old Ironsides – Winchester - 1.3 miles

(RLNE5827462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Palm Street have any available units?
1345 Palm Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 Palm Street have?
Some of 1345 Palm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Palm Street currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Palm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Palm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 Palm Street is pet friendly.
Does 1345 Palm Street offer parking?
Yes, 1345 Palm Street does offer parking.
Does 1345 Palm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1345 Palm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Palm Street have a pool?
No, 1345 Palm Street does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Palm Street have accessible units?
No, 1345 Palm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Palm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 Palm Street has units with dishwashers.
