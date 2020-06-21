1345 Palm Street

Amenities

Captivating, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Condo home property rental situated in a very bikeable Tamien neighborhood in San Jose.



Polished hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and big windows with blinds feature a comfortable and spacious interior. Its lovely kitchen is already equipped with fine wooden cabinets with lots of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Built-in closet, vanity sink cabinets, and shower/tub combo in its elegant bathrooms. A brand new in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with ceiling fans and forced-air heating. The Exterior has a relaxing balcony. It’s negotiable when it comes to pets. No smoking in the property. It comes with a detached garage and on-street parking with plenty of parking spaces. Tenant pays gas, electricity, cable, and internet, water, and sewage. Trash, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bike Score: 88



Nearby parks: Cadwallader Park, River Glen Park, and Bestor Art Park.



Bus lines:

TaSJ-Shuttle TaSJ-Shuttle - 0.1 mile

56 Lockheed Martin - Tamien Station - 0.2 mile

25 De Anza College - Alum Rock Station via Valley Med - 0.2 mile

66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Local Local - 0.1 mile

Limited Limited - 0.1 mile

Blue Line Baypointe - Santa Teresa - 0.2 mile

Green Line Old Ironsides – Winchester - 1.3 miles



