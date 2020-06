Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for $3,300- Available 6/15/2020 - Charming 3bd 1.5ba

- Updated kitchen!

- 6/15/2020 Move-in Date

- Updated bathrooms with new vanities and toilets

- All new appliances

- Most home features refurnished

- Nice low maintenance back yard great for entertainment

- Storage shed in the back yard

- Attached one-car garage, plenty of additional parking in the gated driveway

- Near lots of shopping centers and family entertainment

- Easy access to public transportation

- Pets are welcome with a security deposit



(RLNE4882327)