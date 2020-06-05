1305 Antwerp Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing at 4088095438!



HURRY!! take advantage of FREE first months rent if you sign a lease before June 30, 2020.



Amazing, 3 beds, 2-baths single-family home in the vibrant neighborhood of Croydon in San Jose.



The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, along with a wood-burning fireplace (not for use)) The kitchen is complete with smooth countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control and forced-air heating is installed.



The exterior features a lawn, patio, and a fenced yard - perfect for outdoor activities and entertaining guests. A 2-car attached covered garage and 2 driveway parking are included. Sorry, pets are not encouraged on the property but can be negotiated. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are PG&E (gas and electricity), cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are trash, landscaping, and cleaning.



Nearby Parks: De Anza Park, Guadalupe Oak Grove Park, Almaden Winery Park, and Chris Hotts Park.



Nearby Schools:

Pioneer High School - 0.35 mile, 9/10

Almaden Elementary School - 0.61 mile, 4/10

Dartmouth Middle School - 0.64 mile, 8/10

Lietz Elementary School - 0.97 mile, 7/10



Bus lines:

65 KOOSER & BLOSSOM HILL- DNTN S.J. - 0.2 mile

27 GOOD SAM HOSP - KAISER SAN JOS - 0.2 mile

63 ALMADEN EXPY - SAN JOSE STATE - 0.3 mile

13 ALMADEN & MCKEAN- OHLONE/CHYNWTH - 0.6 mile



Rail Lines:

900 OHLONE/CHYNOWETH - ALMADEN - 0.9 mile



(RLNE5688222)