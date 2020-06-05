All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 1305 Antwerp Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
1305 Antwerp Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1305 Antwerp Ln

1305 Antwerp Lane · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1305 Antwerp Lane, San Jose, CA 95118
Croydon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing at 4088095438!

HURRY!! take advantage of FREE first months rent if you sign a lease before June 30, 2020.

Amazing, 3 beds, 2-baths single-family home in the vibrant neighborhood of Croydon in San Jose.

The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, along with a wood-burning fireplace (not for use)) The kitchen is complete with smooth countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control and forced-air heating is installed.

The exterior features a lawn, patio, and a fenced yard - perfect for outdoor activities and entertaining guests. A 2-car attached covered garage and 2 driveway parking are included. Sorry, pets are not encouraged on the property but can be negotiated. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are PG&E (gas and electricity), cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are trash, landscaping, and cleaning.

Nearby Parks: De Anza Park, Guadalupe Oak Grove Park, Almaden Winery Park, and Chris Hotts Park.

Nearby Schools:
Pioneer High School - 0.35 mile, 9/10
Almaden Elementary School - 0.61 mile, 4/10
Dartmouth Middle School - 0.64 mile, 8/10
Lietz Elementary School - 0.97 mile, 7/10

Bus lines:
65 KOOSER & BLOSSOM HILL- DNTN S.J. - 0.2 mile
27 GOOD SAM HOSP - KAISER SAN JOS - 0.2 mile
63 ALMADEN EXPY - SAN JOSE STATE - 0.3 mile
13 ALMADEN & MCKEAN- OHLONE/CHYNWTH - 0.6 mile

Rail Lines:
900 OHLONE/CHYNOWETH - ALMADEN - 0.9 mile

(RLNE5688222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Antwerp Ln have any available units?
1305 Antwerp Ln has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Antwerp Ln have?
Some of 1305 Antwerp Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Antwerp Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Antwerp Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Antwerp Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Antwerp Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1305 Antwerp Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Antwerp Ln does offer parking.
Does 1305 Antwerp Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Antwerp Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Antwerp Ln have a pool?
No, 1305 Antwerp Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Antwerp Ln have accessible units?
No, 1305 Antwerp Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Antwerp Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Antwerp Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1305 Antwerp Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive
San Jose, CA 95136
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr
San Jose, CA 95128
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St
San Jose, CA 95112
Fairway Glen
448 Toyon Ave
San Jose, CA 95127
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St
San Jose, CA 95134
Centerra Apartments
77 N Almaden Blvd
San Jose, CA 95110
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St
San Jose, CA 95110
Domain Apartments
1 Vista Montana
San Jose, CA 95134

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity