1305 Antwerp Ln

Amenities
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing at 4088095438!
HURRY!! take advantage of FREE first months rent if you sign a lease before June 30, 2020.
Amazing, 3 beds, 2-baths single-family home in the vibrant neighborhood of Croydon in San Jose.
The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, along with a wood-burning fireplace (not for use)) The kitchen is complete with smooth countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control and forced-air heating is installed.
The exterior features a lawn, patio, and a fenced yard - perfect for outdoor activities and entertaining guests. A 2-car attached covered garage and 2 driveway parking are included. Sorry, pets are not encouraged on the property but can be negotiated. Smoking is prohibited.
Tenants responsibilities are PG&E (gas and electricity), cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are trash, landscaping, and cleaning.
Nearby Parks: De Anza Park, Guadalupe Oak Grove Park, Almaden Winery Park, and Chris Hotts Park.
Nearby Schools:
Pioneer High School - 0.35 mile, 9/10
Almaden Elementary School - 0.61 mile, 4/10
Dartmouth Middle School - 0.64 mile, 8/10
Lietz Elementary School - 0.97 mile, 7/10
Bus lines:
65 KOOSER & BLOSSOM HILL- DNTN S.J. - 0.2 mile
27 GOOD SAM HOSP - KAISER SAN JOS - 0.2 mile
63 ALMADEN EXPY - SAN JOSE STATE - 0.3 mile
13 ALMADEN & MCKEAN- OHLONE/CHYNWTH - 0.6 mile
Rail Lines:
900 OHLONE/CHYNOWETH - ALMADEN - 0.9 mile
(RLNE5688222)