1254 Ridley Way

Willow Glen 3 Bedroom Home a few blocks from famous downtown Willow Glen! What a location! This 3 bedroom 3 bath home is located across the street Willow Street Frank Bramhall Park on a beautiful tree lined street. Spacious family room with hardwood floors and fireplace with access to backyard patio. Large kitchen with lots of natural light, breakfast nook, and dining area. Kitchen with lots of storage, refrigerator, cooktop, and dishwasher. Large laundry/mud room with separate entry off the driveway. Family room with built in sink and additional fireplace. Three spacious bedrooms with lots of natural light.

Washer/Dryer Included

Detached 2 car garage

Fenced in Backyard with Fruit Trees

Available Now!

$4500 a month

$5500 Security Deposit



Sammi Moser-Wingo

DRE# 01949758

DWM Properties, Inc.

DRE # 02021398