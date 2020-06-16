All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

1254 Ridley Way

1254 Ridley Way · (408) 356-6893
Location

1254 Ridley Way, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Willow Glen 3 Bedroom Home a few blocks from famous downtown Willow Glen! What a location! This 3 bedroom 3 bath home is located across the street Willow Street Frank Bramhall Park on a beautiful tree lined street. Spacious family room with hardwood floors and fireplace with access to backyard patio. Large kitchen with lots of natural light, breakfast nook, and dining area. Kitchen with lots of storage, refrigerator, cooktop, and dishwasher. Large laundry/mud room with separate entry off the driveway. Family room with built in sink and additional fireplace. Three spacious bedrooms with lots of natural light.
Washer/Dryer Included
Detached 2 car garage
Fenced in Backyard with Fruit Trees
Available Now!
$4500 a month
$5500 Security Deposit

Sammi Moser-Wingo
DRE# 01949758
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 Ridley Way have any available units?
1254 Ridley Way has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1254 Ridley Way have?
Some of 1254 Ridley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 Ridley Way currently offering any rent specials?
1254 Ridley Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 Ridley Way pet-friendly?
No, 1254 Ridley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1254 Ridley Way offer parking?
Yes, 1254 Ridley Way does offer parking.
Does 1254 Ridley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1254 Ridley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 Ridley Way have a pool?
No, 1254 Ridley Way does not have a pool.
Does 1254 Ridley Way have accessible units?
No, 1254 Ridley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 Ridley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1254 Ridley Way has units with dishwashers.
