1060 South 3rd Street 343

2-Master Suite Condo in San Jose NEIGHBORHOOD



3rd floor 2-master suite condo is located in the resort style 15 year young San Jose Brickyard Complex. Large bath, walking closets. Open floor plan, 9 ft ceiling height, over sized double pane windows. Modern kitchen, granite counter top, cabinets, all GE appliances. Full Washer/Dryer in unit with storage space. 2 car parking in secured garage. Freshly painted. Amenities include well fitness center, pool table room, meeting rooms, swimming pool, large spa, BBQ area with grills. Walk to SJSU, downtown, minutes to hwy. 280, 87, 101,680, 880.



Community Features: Landscaped Courtyard, Heated Designer Outdoor Pool, 16-Seat Spa, Barbecue Area with Gas Grill, Fitness Center, Billiards Room,Event Room with Televisions and Kitchenette, Business Center, Conference Room, Secured Underground Parking, Controlled Building Access

Apartment Features: CAT5 high speed internet wiring, Central heat and air conditioning,

Tenant to pay $100 per month for Water, Hot water and Garbage charges to owner.

No Pets Allowed



