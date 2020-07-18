All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1060 South 3rd Street 343

1060 South 3rd Street · (408) 398-9192
Location

1060 South 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 343 · Avail. now

$2,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
2-Master Suite Condo in San Jose NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 60150

3rd floor 2-master suite condo is located in the resort style 15 year young San Jose Brickyard Complex. Large bath, walking closets. Open floor plan, 9 ft ceiling height, over sized double pane windows. Modern kitchen, granite counter top, cabinets, all GE appliances. Full Washer/Dryer in unit with storage space. 2 car parking in secured garage. Freshly painted. Amenities include well fitness center, pool table room, meeting rooms, swimming pool, large spa, BBQ area with grills. Walk to SJSU, downtown, minutes to hwy. 280, 87, 101,680, 880.

Community Features: Landscaped Courtyard, Heated Designer Outdoor Pool, 16-Seat Spa, Barbecue Area with Gas Grill, Fitness Center, Billiards Room,Event Room with Televisions and Kitchenette, Business Center, Conference Room, Secured Underground Parking, Controlled Building Access
Apartment Features: CAT5 high speed internet wiring, Central heat and air conditioning,
Tenant to pay $100 per month for Water, Hot water and Garbage charges to owner.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1060-south-3rd-street-san-jose-ca-unit-343/60150
Property Id 60150

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5963150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 South 3rd Street 343 have any available units?
1060 South 3rd Street 343 has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 South 3rd Street 343 have?
Some of 1060 South 3rd Street 343's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 South 3rd Street 343 currently offering any rent specials?
1060 South 3rd Street 343 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 South 3rd Street 343 pet-friendly?
No, 1060 South 3rd Street 343 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1060 South 3rd Street 343 offer parking?
Yes, 1060 South 3rd Street 343 offers parking.
Does 1060 South 3rd Street 343 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1060 South 3rd Street 343 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 South 3rd Street 343 have a pool?
Yes, 1060 South 3rd Street 343 has a pool.
Does 1060 South 3rd Street 343 have accessible units?
No, 1060 South 3rd Street 343 does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 South 3rd Street 343 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 South 3rd Street 343 has units with dishwashers.
