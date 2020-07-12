/
corona heights
156 Apartments for rent in Corona Heights, San Francisco, CA
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4378 17th Street
4378 17th Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4378 17th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Corona Heights
Last updated July 12
39 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12
10 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,337
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Last updated July 12
41 Units Available
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,020
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,340
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,380
1194 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
106 SANCHEZ
106 Sanchez St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,595
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy MUNI and bike commute. Near Duboce Park. Recently renovated community features hardwood floors and updated appliances. On-site parking in a garage available. Green community. Modern living in an urban setting.
Last updated July 10
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Last updated July 10
3 Units Available
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
777 sqft
Lively, upbeat and casual, Mission Dolores captures the spirit of diversity at the heart of San Francisco culture.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
660 Clipper
660 Clipper St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community features elevator and carport parking. Modern charm with 1960s vibe. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, generous windows and patio/balcony. On public transit line. Near Farmer's Market, shopping, dining, entertainment and parks.
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
50 LAGUNA
50 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community tucked into a building from 1928. Updates include hardwood floors, large windows with great views and updated appliances. On-site garages and laundry provided. Easy access to Highway 101.
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
210 Church
210 Church St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,545
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,695
552 sqft
Original-style apartments just across the street from Church Street station, near CPMC Davies Campus. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets will love it too.
Last updated July 12
4 Units Available
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,995
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished one-bedroom apartments across from Dolores Park. Unit includes hardwood flooring, an in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Off-street parking included in the lease. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
630 Grand View Ave
630 Grand View Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
762 sqft
630 Grand View Avenue is perched between 24th and 25th Street giving a Grand View of Noe Valley at the base of Twin Peaks.
Last updated July 12
5 Units Available
2175 Market
2175 Market St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,219
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,273
804 sqft
Located in the heart of the Castro neighborhood, just steps from shopping, dining and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances and patio/balconies. Off-street parking with fee. Elevator.
Last updated July 12
18 Units Available
Venn
1844 Market St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,365
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,710
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,375
1327 sqft
Modern apartments near the 101. Artistic design and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors, private laundry and air conditioning. Community has fire pit and clubhouse. Off-street parking.
Last updated July 12
21 Units Available
240 Dolores Street
240 Dolores Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,474
1 Bedroom
$2,749
2 Bedrooms
Ask
San Francisco's unique micro climate brings great weather to a few lucky neighborhoods -- and the Mission District is the luckiest of all. The prevalent sunshine is probably why Mission Dolores was the first mission opened in northern California.
Last updated July 12
7 Units Available
300 Buchanan
300 Buchanan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,095
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated classic San Francisco building near Haight Street shopping and dining. One-bedroom units with hardwood flooring, in-suite laundry facilities, and dishwashers. Off-street parking available. Small pets welcome with fee.
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
3410 22nd Street
3410 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
713 sqft
The Mission District’s cool charm and warm micro-climate make it irresistible to a diverse cross-section of artists, musicians, chefs and techies. Latin roots are essential to the area’s character, cuisine and vibrant aesthetic.
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
16 LAGUNA
16 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,945
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
721 sqft
Just off Highway 101 in a tree-lined area. Beautiful community with on-site laundry, garages and elevator service. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bay windows and updated appliances. Within walking distance of area shops.
Last updated July 12
3 Units Available
400 DUBOCE
400 Duboce Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,095
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
821 sqft
Pet-friendly, gated entrance building in Duboce Triangle. Units feature updated kitchens, hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Onsite Zipcar. MUNI-connected central location. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment, Duboce Dog Park.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
100 Broderick
100 Broderick St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,095
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek, compact accommodation just footsteps from Buena Vista Park. Hardwood floors, garbage disposal, oven and refrigerator. Pet-friendly complex with alarm system, elevator, car charging and parking. Close to San Francisco's cultural attractions.
Last updated July 12
4 Units Available
Oak Shrader Apartments
1995-1999 Oak Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,695
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,095
467 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
995-1999 Oak and 400 Shrader collectively “Oak Shrader Apartments” is located on the corner of Oak and Shrader Streets directly adjacent to Panhandle Park in the Panhandle/Haight-Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street
570 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
668 sqft
564-570 Grove Street and 569-573 Birch Street are situated back-to-back in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
65 Buena Vista
65 Buena Vista Ave E, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,395
495 sqft
Located off of Haight Street, near Buena Vista Park. Studio and one-bedroom apartments available in classic San Francisco building. All units have hardwood flooring, dishwashers and in-suite laundry facilities. Off-street parking available. Small pets welcome.
