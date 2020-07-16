All apartments in San Francisco
LP1 Research - #187

2060 Sutter Street · (415) 756-8887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2060 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Lower Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2060 Sutter Street #402 · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2 Bedrooms/In-unit Laundry/Deck/Private Park! - Description:
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,900/mo.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 garage spot INCLUDED
Pet: None
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water, heat & garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Laundry: In-unit
Amenities: Parking included, new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, microwave, multiple closets, fireplace, deck & large private storage closet and in-unit washer/dryer. Shared garden that's truly an "OASIS" - what until you see this! It's like a private park!!!

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Everything the city has to offer is just a few steps away from this apartment at 2060 Sutter Street. Welcome to the Lower Pacific Heights lifestyle! This bright, fourth-floor apartment is 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and offers you a comfortable contemporary spot with fireplace, deck, living-dining room combo, large galley kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. An abundance of light from the front living-dining room combo that has views of mature trees & a deck. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, stove, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator and lots of cabinetry. Washer/dryer in-unit. The master suite has large walk-in closet. Bonus - Large storage closet & 1 car parking INCLUDED! Walkscore 99! Transport 70 & Bikescore is 86.

This neighborhood is typically sunny and you can accomplish everything on foot within 2 blocks of this SF location -no joke! Two of my favorite are right across the street - Sweet Maple & Sweet Lime (Thai food). A typical weekend could be - breakfast at Sweet Maple (Millionaires bacon), a game of soccer mid-day, stocking the refrigerator at Molly Stone's (Trader Joe's, Safeway & Target are nearby too), many multi-cultural tasty delights (for to-go orders) to choose from. Oh, and lets not forget the annual Jazz & Cherry Blossom festivals & merchant wine walks - those will return one day :) Stop looking and start living! Do I have to paint a better picture? The location speaks for itself - Google it! If you'd like to tour - call me...I can send a virtual tour or show you in less than 24 hours. Stop looking and start living! Available now. Bonus - Private park-like "oasis" out back with a large shared garden & BBQ area. Perfect for SIP...when you want to pop out for some nature & fresh air!

If you like great food (on your doorstep are 2 - Sweet Maple & Sweet Lime) FUN, art, easy & convenient transportation access, shopping -retail & groceries...then you are gonna LOVE living here! COVID19 health guidelines followed. Thank you

Text me for a virtual walk through video. I will send it directly. Stop Looking & Start Living...call/text me today for a private tour!

Details:
2 beds/2 baths
Fireplace
Deck
Washer/dryer in-unit
Water, garbage, heat included
Parking included
No pets
Large park-like Oasis - shared yard.

Rental Terms:
· Rent: $3900
· Application Fee: $40.00
· Security Deposit: $3900

cell: (415) 756-8887
stephanie (at) vanguardsf.com
Buy | Rent | Sell
www.callStephanie.com
Vanguard Properties
DRE #01850093

Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #187 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #187 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #187 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #187's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #187 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #187 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #187 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #187 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does LP1 Research - #187 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #187 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #187 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #187 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #187 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #187 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #187 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #187 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #187 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #187 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

