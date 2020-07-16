LP1 Research - #187

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

2 Bedrooms/In-unit Laundry/Deck/Private Park! - Description:

PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $3,900/mo.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1 garage spot INCLUDED

Pet: None

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water, heat & garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Laundry: In-unit

Amenities: Parking included, new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, microwave, multiple closets, fireplace, deck & large private storage closet and in-unit washer/dryer. Shared garden that's truly an "OASIS" - what until you see this! It's like a private park!!!



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Everything the city has to offer is just a few steps away from this apartment at 2060 Sutter Street. Welcome to the Lower Pacific Heights lifestyle! This bright, fourth-floor apartment is 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and offers you a comfortable contemporary spot with fireplace, deck, living-dining room combo, large galley kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. An abundance of light from the front living-dining room combo that has views of mature trees & a deck. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, stove, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator and lots of cabinetry. Washer/dryer in-unit. The master suite has large walk-in closet. Bonus - Large storage closet & 1 car parking INCLUDED! Walkscore 99! Transport 70 & Bikescore is 86.



This neighborhood is typically sunny and you can accomplish everything on foot within 2 blocks of this SF location -no joke! Two of my favorite are right across the street - Sweet Maple & Sweet Lime (Thai food). A typical weekend could be - breakfast at Sweet Maple (Millionaires bacon), a game of soccer mid-day, stocking the refrigerator at Molly Stone's (Trader Joe's, Safeway & Target are nearby too), many multi-cultural tasty delights (for to-go orders) to choose from. Oh, and lets not forget the annual Jazz & Cherry Blossom festivals & merchant wine walks - those will return one day :) Stop looking and start living! Do I have to paint a better picture? The location speaks for itself - Google it! If you'd like to tour - call me...I can send a virtual tour or show you in less than 24 hours. Stop looking and start living! Available now. Bonus - Private park-like "oasis" out back with a large shared garden & BBQ area. Perfect for SIP...when you want to pop out for some nature & fresh air!



If you like great food (on your doorstep are 2 - Sweet Maple & Sweet Lime) FUN, art, easy & convenient transportation access, shopping -retail & groceries...then you are gonna LOVE living here! COVID19 health guidelines followed. Thank you



Text me for a virtual walk through video. I will send it directly. Stop Looking & Start Living...call/text me today for a private tour!



Details:

2 beds/2 baths

Fireplace

Deck

Washer/dryer in-unit

Water, garbage, heat included

Parking included

No pets

Large park-like Oasis - shared yard.



Rental Terms:

· Rent: $3900

· Application Fee: $40.00

· Security Deposit: $3900



cell: (415) 756-8887

stephanie (at) vanguardsf.com

Buy | Rent | Sell

www.callStephanie.com

Vanguard Properties

DRE #01850093



Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906575)