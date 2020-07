Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access

Enjoy the breathtaking views from your apartment rental at the Trinity Towers Apartments on O'Farrell Street in lovely San Francisco. Luxury awaits you in these studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. These apartments are centrally located in the Van Ness Corridor, near downtown San Francisco and the Financial District. The Performing Arts Center, Asian Art Museum, Great American Music Hall, and newly renovated City Hall are also nearby.



When you want to live in the center of San Francisco, this is the apartment rental choice for you. Our luxury apartments offer a state-of-the-art fitness center and every modern convenience can be found in every one of our beautiful apartment rentals. Also nearby is the lovely Japantown with delicious cuisine to tempt your taste buds.