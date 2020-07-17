86 Whittier Street

Amenities

4 Bed, 2 Bath - Newly Remodeled Outer Mission Single Family Home - This spacious Outer Mission Home has been updated with a new remodeled kitchen and 2 full baths. There are 4 spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural light and closet space. There are also small office/storage rooms, a large living area with beautiful original ceiling millwork, laundry room, small sundeck, 1 car parking, and large backyard. The kitchen itself is brand new with all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove with hood, and dishwasher. There are quartz counters and decorative light fixtures with plenty of cabinet space. The home also includes a washer and dryer.



Features:

- 4 BED

- 2 Small alcove/offices (not suitable for bedrooms)

- 2 full baths

- Wood flooring throughout

- Updated Kitchen

- Living/Dining Room Combo with a Large window looking out into the yard

- Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer

- Small Sundeck

- 1 Car Parking through Manual Garage Door



Amenities:

- Short walk to SFMTA and Balboa Bart Station

- 5 Minute Drive to HWY 280 & US-101

- Close to Shops and Restaurants including Manila Oriental Market, Safeway, and Mission Street



Showings:

- By Appointment only



Lease Terms:

- 12 Month Lease Required

- Security Deposit $4,500

- Renters Insurance Required

- Tenant pay Water, Trash, and PG&E

- NO Smoking & NO Pets



Application Process:

- Apply Online

- $35 Application Fee per Adult



