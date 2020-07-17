86 Whittier Street

Amenities
4 Bed, 2 Bath - Newly Remodeled Outer Mission Single Family Home - This spacious Outer Mission Home has been updated with a new remodeled kitchen and 2 full baths. There are 4 spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural light and closet space. There are also small office/storage rooms, a large living area with beautiful original ceiling millwork, laundry room, small sundeck, 1 car parking, and large backyard. The kitchen itself is brand new with all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove with hood, and dishwasher. There are quartz counters and decorative light fixtures with plenty of cabinet space. The home also includes a washer and dryer.
Features:
- 4 BED
- 2 Small alcove/offices (not suitable for bedrooms)
- 2 full baths
- Wood flooring throughout
- Updated Kitchen
- Living/Dining Room Combo with a Large window looking out into the yard
- Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer
- Small Sundeck
- 1 Car Parking through Manual Garage Door
Amenities:
- Short walk to SFMTA and Balboa Bart Station
- 5 Minute Drive to HWY 280 & US-101
- Close to Shops and Restaurants including Manila Oriental Market, Safeway, and Mission Street
Showings:
- By Appointment only
Lease Terms:
- 12 Month Lease Required
- Security Deposit $4,500
- Renters Insurance Required
- Tenant pay Water, Trash, and PG&E
- NO Smoking & NO Pets
Application Process:
- Apply Online
- $35 Application Fee per Adult
(RLNE3562129)