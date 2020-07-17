All apartments in San Francisco
86 Whittier Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

86 Whittier Street

86 Whittier Street · (415) 294-1640
Location

86 Whittier Street, San Francisco, CA 94112
Crocker Amazon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 86 Whittier Street · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1707 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bed, 2 Bath - Newly Remodeled Outer Mission Single Family Home - This spacious Outer Mission Home has been updated with a new remodeled kitchen and 2 full baths. There are 4 spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural light and closet space. There are also small office/storage rooms, a large living area with beautiful original ceiling millwork, laundry room, small sundeck, 1 car parking, and large backyard. The kitchen itself is brand new with all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove with hood, and dishwasher. There are quartz counters and decorative light fixtures with plenty of cabinet space. The home also includes a washer and dryer.

Features:
- 4 BED
- 2 Small alcove/offices (not suitable for bedrooms)
- 2 full baths
- Wood flooring throughout
- Updated Kitchen
- Living/Dining Room Combo with a Large window looking out into the yard
- Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer
- Small Sundeck
- 1 Car Parking through Manual Garage Door

Amenities:
- Short walk to SFMTA and Balboa Bart Station
- 5 Minute Drive to HWY 280 & US-101
- Close to Shops and Restaurants including Manila Oriental Market, Safeway, and Mission Street

Showings:
- By Appointment only

Lease Terms:
- 12 Month Lease Required
- Security Deposit $4,500
- Renters Insurance Required
- Tenant pay Water, Trash, and PG&E
- NO Smoking & NO Pets

Application Process:
- Apply Online
- $35 Application Fee per Adult

(RLNE3562129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Whittier Street have any available units?
86 Whittier Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 Whittier Street have?
Some of 86 Whittier Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Whittier Street currently offering any rent specials?
86 Whittier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Whittier Street pet-friendly?
No, 86 Whittier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 86 Whittier Street offer parking?
Yes, 86 Whittier Street offers parking.
Does 86 Whittier Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 Whittier Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Whittier Street have a pool?
No, 86 Whittier Street does not have a pool.
Does 86 Whittier Street have accessible units?
No, 86 Whittier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Whittier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Whittier Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

