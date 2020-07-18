821 Folsom Street

Amenities

SoMa: 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo w/ Large Terrace & Parking nr Metreon, Restaurants & Whole Foods - UNFURNISHED-Located in the heart of the City, one block from the Yerba Buena Gardens complex (indoor ice rink, bowling lanes, landscaped gardens, summer concerts by the MLK waterfall, and outdoor playground), and just a few more blocks to the shops and restaurants of Union Square, the Metreon & Westfield Shopping Center, this condo is located perfectly for walking to your favorite neighborhood spots. Whole Foods is just around the corner. There are numerous great restaurants on this very block, and a short walk will take you to many more! The Financial District, South Beach and the Giants baseball park are all within easy walking distance. Easy public transportation (BART is just a few blocks away) and access to 101/280 freeways.



Built in 2004, this spacious condo features hardwood floors, an expansive open floor plan (great for entertaining!), and direct access to a large east facing shared patio (patio shared with just one other condo). The unit itself is located on an upper floor (top floor unit) on the back of the building, so street noise is minimal.



The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an island, plenty of cabinet space and granite counters. Both bedrooms feature nice carpeting, walk in closets and bathrooms en suite, one with secondary access for guests. Closets are plentiful throughout the condo. In unit washer/dryer.



In addition to the shared terrace (shared with just one other condo) just off of the living room, the building offers a large common courtyard and another shared terrace on the top floor with seating.



Approximately 1453 square feet.



One car parking is included, as well as a shared storage space on the patio.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional security deposit.



Available NOW to view and for move in. Lease start date is negotiable and immediate lease start NOT required.



**PLEASE NOTE: For in person showings, the showing agent will be practicing proper social distancing techniques and safety precautions with any individual in person showings. NO open houses held.



12 month UNFURNISHED lease minimum. Tenant pays move in/out fee and refundable move in/out deposit to HOA, if applicable.



