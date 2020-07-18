All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 821 Folsom Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
821 Folsom Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

821 Folsom Street

821 Folsom Street · (415) 377-7571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

821 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 821 Folsom Street - 412 · Avail. now

$4,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
playground
SoMa: 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo w/ Large Terrace & Parking nr Metreon, Restaurants & Whole Foods - UNFURNISHED-Located in the heart of the City, one block from the Yerba Buena Gardens complex (indoor ice rink, bowling lanes, landscaped gardens, summer concerts by the MLK waterfall, and outdoor playground), and just a few more blocks to the shops and restaurants of Union Square, the Metreon & Westfield Shopping Center, this condo is located perfectly for walking to your favorite neighborhood spots. Whole Foods is just around the corner. There are numerous great restaurants on this very block, and a short walk will take you to many more! The Financial District, South Beach and the Giants baseball park are all within easy walking distance. Easy public transportation (BART is just a few blocks away) and access to 101/280 freeways.

Built in 2004, this spacious condo features hardwood floors, an expansive open floor plan (great for entertaining!), and direct access to a large east facing shared patio (patio shared with just one other condo). The unit itself is located on an upper floor (top floor unit) on the back of the building, so street noise is minimal.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an island, plenty of cabinet space and granite counters. Both bedrooms feature nice carpeting, walk in closets and bathrooms en suite, one with secondary access for guests. Closets are plentiful throughout the condo. In unit washer/dryer.

In addition to the shared terrace (shared with just one other condo) just off of the living room, the building offers a large common courtyard and another shared terrace on the top floor with seating.

Approximately 1453 square feet.

One car parking is included, as well as a shared storage space on the patio.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional security deposit.

Available NOW to view and for move in. Lease start date is negotiable and immediate lease start NOT required.

**PLEASE NOTE: For in person showings, the showing agent will be practicing proper social distancing techniques and safety precautions with any individual in person showings. NO open houses held.

12 month UNFURNISHED lease minimum. Tenant pays move in/out fee and refundable move in/out deposit to HOA, if applicable.

(RLNE4870603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Folsom Street have any available units?
821 Folsom Street has a unit available for $4,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Folsom Street have?
Some of 821 Folsom Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Folsom Street currently offering any rent specials?
821 Folsom Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Folsom Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Folsom Street is pet friendly.
Does 821 Folsom Street offer parking?
Yes, 821 Folsom Street offers parking.
Does 821 Folsom Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Folsom Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Folsom Street have a pool?
No, 821 Folsom Street does not have a pool.
Does 821 Folsom Street have accessible units?
No, 821 Folsom Street does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Folsom Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Folsom Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 821 Folsom Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edgewater
355 Berry Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
1610 LOMBARD Street
1610 Lombard Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard
60 Grenard Terrace
San Francisco, CA 94109
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St
San Francisco, CA 94114
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94134
1801 GOUGH
1801 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
210 Church
210 Church St
San Francisco, CA 94114

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity