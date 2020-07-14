798 Post St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator on-site laundry lobby package receiving

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 2/29 1:30-2PMMeet in the front of the building at 1:30pm. Call or text Kyla at 415-609-2490 upon arrival for access or to make an appointment.798 Post is seven stories of Lower Nob Hill elegance, impeccably situated for enjoying the neighborhood and all of San Francisco. Built in 1913 and full of unique design elements, this beautiful building is perfect for commuters or anyone looking to explore the best of the City.A true standout on the corner of Post and Leavenworth, 798 Post is home to a distinctive fa�ade that melds brick with other ornamental touches - a popular spot to film commercials and TV, it also makes a cameo in Sean Penn's film Milk. Behind a wrought iron gate is a stunning lobby with a softly arched ceiling, rich stonework, and a curved marble staircase. Historic charm is complemented by modern amenities, with residents enjoying on-site laundry, elevator access, and more.This Walker and Rider's Paradise means excellent accessibility to premier bars, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Options include across-the-street neighbor and cocktail haven The Royale, which hosts jazz on weekends, and fine dining favorite Liholiho Yacht Club around the corner. Union Square, Downtown, and the Financial District are accessible on foot from 798 Post, with convenient proximity to BART and Muni stops and Van Ness tech shuttle pick-ups for commuters. Dog-walkers and activity seekers can find green and recreational space at nearby Huntington Park, Boeddeker Park, and O'Farrell-Larkin Mini Park. This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.