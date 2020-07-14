All apartments in San Francisco
798 Post St.

798 Post Street · (415) 943-1986
Location

798 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,895

Studio · 1 Bath · 203 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 492 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 798 Post St..

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
package receiving
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
package receiving
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 2/29 1:30-2PMMeet in the front of the building at 1:30pm. Call or text Kyla at 415-609-2490 upon arrival for access or to make an appointment.798 Post is seven stories of Lower Nob Hill elegance, impeccably situated for enjoying the neighborhood and all of San Francisco. Built in 1913 and full of unique design elements, this beautiful building is perfect for commuters or anyone looking to explore the best of the City.A true standout on the corner of Post and Leavenworth, 798 Post is home to a distinctive fa�ade that melds brick with other ornamental touches - a popular spot to film commercials and TV, it also makes a cameo in Sean Penn's film Milk. Behind a wrought iron gate is a stunning lobby with a softly arched ceiling, rich stonework, and a curved marble staircase. Historic charm is complemented by modern amenities, with residents enjoying on-site laundry, elevator access, and more.This Walker and Rider's Paradise means excellent accessibility to premier bars, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Options include across-the-street neighbor and cocktail haven The Royale, which hosts jazz on weekends, and fine dining favorite Liholiho Yacht Club around the corner. Union Square, Downtown, and the Financial District are accessible on foot from 798 Post, with convenient proximity to BART and Muni stops and Van Ness tech shuttle pick-ups for commuters. Dog-walkers and activity seekers can find green and recreational space at nearby Huntington Park, Boeddeker Park, and O'Farrell-Larkin Mini Park. This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 798 Post St. have any available units?
798 Post St. has 2 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 798 Post St. have?
Some of 798 Post St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 798 Post St. currently offering any rent specials?
798 Post St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 798 Post St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 798 Post St. is pet friendly.
Does 798 Post St. offer parking?
No, 798 Post St. does not offer parking.
Does 798 Post St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 798 Post St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 798 Post St. have a pool?
No, 798 Post St. does not have a pool.
Does 798 Post St. have accessible units?
No, 798 Post St. does not have accessible units.
Does 798 Post St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 798 Post St. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

