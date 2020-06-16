All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004

750 Van Ness Ave · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Tenderloin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

750 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102
Tenderloin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
HURRY!
HURRY!
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Call us now at at 408 809 5438 for bookings, inquiries and applications!

Modern, 1-bathroom studio home property rental in the urban Cathedral Hill neighborhood in San Francisco.

The stylish and unfurnished interior features a new hardwood floor. The one-wall kitchen is complete with glossy granite countertops, fine wood cabinets and drawers that offer ample storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal. The chic bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo with sliding glass door and vanity cabinet sink surmounted by mirrors. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer, forced heat, and a portable a/c are installed.

The exterior features a rooftop deck with a BBQ area, patio with furniture, and courtyard all great spaces to hang out with guests. The building has an attached stackable garage with a single parking spot for the unit. Strictly no pets are allowed in the unit. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the HOA fees which include all the other utilities.

The propertys Walk score is 99/100, Transit Score is 100/100, and Bike score is 97/100. This location is a Walker, Rider, and Bikers Paradise so daily errands can be done on foot, by bike, or with excellent access to public transportation.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Memorial Court, Jefferson Square Park, Sergeant John Macaulay Park, and Please Touch Community Garden.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 have any available units?
750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 have?
Some of 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 currently offering any rent specials?
750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 pet-friendly?
No, 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 offer parking?
Yes, 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 does offer parking.
Does 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 have a pool?
No, 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 does not have a pool.
Does 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 have accessible units?
No, 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

390 LIBERTY Apartments
390 Liberty Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Alta Potrero
1301 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St
San Francisco, CA 94129
1440 Sutter
1440 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Oak Shrader Apartments
1995-1999 Oak Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
795 PINE
795 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
NoPa
1856 Mcallister Street
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity