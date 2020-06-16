750 Van Ness Avenue Unit #1004

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities community garden courtyard parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access

Modern, 1-bathroom studio home property rental in the urban Cathedral Hill neighborhood in San Francisco.



The stylish and unfurnished interior features a new hardwood floor. The one-wall kitchen is complete with glossy granite countertops, fine wood cabinets and drawers that offer ample storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal. The chic bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo with sliding glass door and vanity cabinet sink surmounted by mirrors. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer, forced heat, and a portable a/c are installed.



The exterior features a rooftop deck with a BBQ area, patio with furniture, and courtyard all great spaces to hang out with guests. The building has an attached stackable garage with a single parking spot for the unit. Strictly no pets are allowed in the unit. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the HOA fees which include all the other utilities.



The propertys Walk score is 99/100, Transit Score is 100/100, and Bike score is 97/100. This location is a Walker, Rider, and Bikers Paradise so daily errands can be done on foot, by bike, or with excellent access to public transportation.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Memorial Court, Jefferson Square Park, Sergeant John Macaulay Park, and Please Touch Community Garden.



No Pets Allowed



