Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

*SHOWING: SUN (7/19) 1:15 - 1:30 PM* Expansive Unit w/ Open Living/Dining area, Furnished or Unfurnished Option, Shared Deck, Parking Avail (734 San Jose Ave) - 2nd Floor 3BR/1BA Furnished or Unfurnished Apartment

* $4,495/month annual lease

* Furnished or unfurnished option

* Skylights

* Parking for an add'l fee

* Private laundry

* Shared deck

* Shared yard

* Available: Now



SHOWING: SUN (7/19) from 1:15 - 1:30 PM. We will maintain a safe social distance.

*** We require the usage of Masks and Gloves for entry into the unit ***



ADDRESS: 734 San Jose Avenue



Expansive second floor 3BR/1BA at the conjunction of Noe Valley, Glen Park and the Mission. It is available both furnished and unfurnished. Floors are hardwood except for carpet in one bedroom and tile bath. Bath and open living/dining room have skylights. Lighting includes inset, track and traditional. Huge, open living space has a kitchen at one end. Its stainless appliances include gas stove with vent and dishwasher. It provides bar-stool style counter seating for three. There's also a small desk space. Bedrooms have large closets with doors that open outward. Bath has a skylight and is standard with shower-over-tub.



Small shared deck is just outside the kitchen. Private laundry includes large sink. Private garage is available for an additional fee. Large shared yard has both BBQ and a seating arrangement.



Many shopping and dining opportunities on Mission Street on block away. Walk Score is 92. Transit Score is 75. J-and M-MUNI lines and bus lines 14, 24 and 49 are all within a two-block walk's distance.



Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.



Everest Mwamba

BRE# 01717299

Kenney & Everest Real Estate

BRE# 01984640

(415) 929-0717 office

(415) 377-2177 cell

Apply at everestmwamba . com



(RLNE5907105)