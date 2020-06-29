All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 734 San Jose Avenue.
734 San Jose Avenue

734 San Jose Avenue · (415) 929-0717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

734 San Jose Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94110
Noe Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 734 San Jose Avenue · Avail. now

$4,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath



Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*SHOWING: SUN (7/19) 1:15 - 1:30 PM* Expansive Unit w/ Open Living/Dining area, Furnished or Unfurnished Option, Shared Deck, Parking Avail (734 San Jose Ave) - 2nd Floor 3BR/1BA Furnished or Unfurnished Apartment
* $4,495/month annual lease
* Furnished or unfurnished option
* Skylights
* Parking for an add'l fee
* Private laundry
* Shared deck
* Shared yard
* Available: Now

SHOWING: SUN (7/19) from 1:15 - 1:30 PM. We will maintain a safe social distance.
*** We require the usage of Masks and Gloves for entry into the unit ***

ADDRESS: 734 San Jose Avenue

Expansive second floor 3BR/1BA at the conjunction of Noe Valley, Glen Park and the Mission. It is available both furnished and unfurnished. Floors are hardwood except for carpet in one bedroom and tile bath. Bath and open living/dining room have skylights. Lighting includes inset, track and traditional. Huge, open living space has a kitchen at one end. Its stainless appliances include gas stove with vent and dishwasher. It provides bar-stool style counter seating for three. There's also a small desk space. Bedrooms have large closets with doors that open outward. Bath has a skylight and is standard with shower-over-tub.

Small shared deck is just outside the kitchen. Private laundry includes large sink. Private garage is available for an additional fee. Large shared yard has both BBQ and a seating arrangement.

Many shopping and dining opportunities on Mission Street on block away. Walk Score is 92. Transit Score is 75. J-and M-MUNI lines and bus lines 14, 24 and 49 are all within a two-block walk's distance.

Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.

Everest Mwamba
BRE# 01717299
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell
Apply at everestmwamba . com

(RLNE5907105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

