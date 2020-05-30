7100 Geary Boulevard

Amenities

7100 Geary Blvd Apt 17 *Link to virtual tour below: Top Floor 1 Bedroom in Outer Richmond with Great Views This Top Floor, Bright and Spacious 1 bedroom is centrally located just a block from the Presidio and a few blocks from Golden Gate Park. Lots of transportation options makes it easy to get anywhere. Walk tot the playground at the Presidio and/or the vibrant restaurants on Clement/Geary. Amazing views of Golden Gate Park and the Sunset District. I am not 100% sure, but you may also have an Ocean View. Top floor and very spacious at 800 square feet. Highlights Top Floor Views!!! Gorgeous hardwood floors Tons of Closet Space 88/100 "Very Walkable" - Walkscore Owner pays for heating, water and trash Unit under Rent Control Onsite manager at building There is no parking available at building. No pets and no smoking. Great Laundromat across the street. Please contact David to set up a viewing: David Alexander Gaetani Real Estate, Inc david@gaetanirealestate.com 415-941-7011 office phone CalBRE License #: 01906535