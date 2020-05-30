All apartments in San Francisco
7100 Geary Boulevard
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:17 AM

7100 Geary Boulevard

7100 Geary Boulevard · (415) 941-7011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7100 Geary Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94121
Outer Richmond

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
rent controlled
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
playground
rent controlled
7100 Geary Blvd Apt 17 *Link to virtual tour below: Top Floor 1 Bedroom in Outer Richmond with Great Views This Top Floor, Bright and Spacious 1 bedroom is centrally located just a block from the Presidio and a few blocks from Golden Gate Park. Lots of transportation options makes it easy to get anywhere. Walk tot the playground at the Presidio and/or the vibrant restaurants on Clement/Geary. Amazing views of Golden Gate Park and the Sunset District. I am not 100% sure, but you may also have an Ocean View. Top floor and very spacious at 800 square feet. Highlights Top Floor Views!!! Gorgeous hardwood floors Tons of Closet Space 88/100 "Very Walkable" - Walkscore Owner pays for heating, water and trash Unit under Rent Control Onsite manager at building There is no parking available at building. No pets and no smoking. Great Laundromat across the street. Please contact David to set up a viewing: David Alexander Gaetani Real Estate, Inc david@gaetanirealestate.com 415-941-7011 office phone CalBRE License #: 01906535

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 Geary Boulevard have any available units?
7100 Geary Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 7100 Geary Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7100 Geary Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 Geary Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7100 Geary Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 7100 Geary Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7100 Geary Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7100 Geary Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 Geary Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 Geary Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7100 Geary Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7100 Geary Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7100 Geary Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 Geary Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 Geary Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7100 Geary Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7100 Geary Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
