Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

709 Geary Apartments

709 Geary Street · (415) 966-0673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

709 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,095

Studio · 1 Bath · 313 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,195

Studio · 1 Bath · 307 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 314 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 709 Geary Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Jump into Downtown’s entertaining fray. Union Square shoppers, FiDi workers and culture junkies crisscross the city center at a brisk clip. Fist pump your way over to Ruby Skye’s thumping dance floor, hang with the theater geeks at S.F. Playhouse, or get a plateful of prime beef at Leatherneck Steakhouse. Night or day, work or play, this non-stop neighborhood never quits.

Residents wanted – no experience required. This downtown classic is a great fit for newbs! Union Square, FiDi and tech shuttle pick-ups are all a straight shoot from here. Hop on the bus to go further afield – it pulls up just outside your door. Want to keep things extra local? That works too. Amazing eateries, bars and coffee shops surround this central comfort zone.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most eligible apartments –

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: under 40lbs no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Geary Apartments have any available units?
709 Geary Apartments has 3 units available starting at $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Geary Apartments have?
Some of 709 Geary Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Geary Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
709 Geary Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Geary Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Geary Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 709 Geary Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 709 Geary Apartments offers parking.
Does 709 Geary Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 Geary Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Geary Apartments have a pool?
No, 709 Geary Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 709 Geary Apartments have accessible units?
No, 709 Geary Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Geary Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Geary Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

