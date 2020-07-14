709 Geary Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities coffee bar elevator media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Jump into Downtown’s entertaining fray. Union Square shoppers, FiDi workers and culture junkies crisscross the city center at a brisk clip. Fist pump your way over to Ruby Skye’s thumping dance floor, hang with the theater geeks at S.F. Playhouse, or get a plateful of prime beef at Leatherneck Steakhouse. Night or day, work or play, this non-stop neighborhood never quits.



Residents wanted – no experience required. This downtown classic is a great fit for newbs! Union Square, FiDi and tech shuttle pick-ups are all a straight shoot from here. Hop on the bus to go further afield – it pulls up just outside your door. Want to keep things extra local? That works too. Amazing eateries, bars and coffee shops surround this central comfort zone.



