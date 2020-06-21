All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 701 Minnesota St #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
701 Minnesota St #202
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

701 Minnesota St #202

701 Minnesota Street · (415) 516-7966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dogpatch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

701 Minnesota Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Dogpatch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 Minnesota St - #202 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
garage
701 Minnesota St - #202 Available 07/01/20 Dogpatch 2 bedroom loft condo at 701 Minnesota - Enjoy open, airy living in this 2 bedroom unit at 701 Minnesota, the award-winning Potrero Square Lofts, an exquisite example of historic reuse development. It was once a liquor distillery and was converted to modern and stylish lofts in 1993. With a lush courtyard, ample natural light, and high ceilings, this loft feels more like a garden getaway than city dwelling. Unit #202 is on the 2nd level and complimented by a brick facade, remodeled kitchen and bath, and in-unit laundry. It has a staggered 3-level floorplan - one bedroom is enclosed/private and the 2nd bedroom is loft-style and on the top mezzanine level. This part of Dogpatch has a great dog park across the street and still offers free street parking. In addition, there is one underground garage space included in the rent. It’s a 2-block walk to Piccino and Blue Bottle Coffee with easy access to freeways, Caltrain and T-line.

Features:
? Top level mezzanine bedroom
? 2nd enclosed bedroom with built-in closet and gorgeous brick wall
? 1 full bathroom
? Tall 18 foot ceilings with open floor plan
? Beautiful hardwood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms
? Kitchen includes: stainless steel appliances, infrared range with ceramic glass top, microwave and granite countertops
? Washer and dryer in unit
? 1 deeded secure parking space
? Conveniently located near the freeways and public transit
? Easy walk to fine restaurants and entertainment
? Pets will be considered on an individual basis
? Contact Liz for virtual tour and more information at 415-518-7966

Building features:
? Secure building with entry intercom
? Tranquil, quiet common courtyard with waterfalls
? Assigned package area
? Covered parking
? Blocks from UCSF
? Walking distance to shops and restaurants
? Easy access to freeways 280, 80 and 101, 3rd Street T-rail to downtown San Francisco, Caltrain and SFMTA
? Dog park across the street

Agent Contact Information:
Elizabeth Kim, sfrentmatrix@gmail.com, BRE #01835577

Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

(RLNE5845709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Minnesota St #202 have any available units?
701 Minnesota St #202 has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Minnesota St #202 have?
Some of 701 Minnesota St #202's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Minnesota St #202 currently offering any rent specials?
701 Minnesota St #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Minnesota St #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Minnesota St #202 is pet friendly.
Does 701 Minnesota St #202 offer parking?
Yes, 701 Minnesota St #202 does offer parking.
Does 701 Minnesota St #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Minnesota St #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Minnesota St #202 have a pool?
No, 701 Minnesota St #202 does not have a pool.
Does 701 Minnesota St #202 have accessible units?
No, 701 Minnesota St #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Minnesota St #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Minnesota St #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 701 Minnesota St #202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SOMA at 788
788 Harrison St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Vara
1600 15th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St
San Francisco, CA 94103
240 Dolores Street
240 Dolores Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
990 Geary
990 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Solaire
299 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
434 Leavenworth St
434 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity