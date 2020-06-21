Amenities
701 Minnesota St - #202 Available 07/01/20 Dogpatch 2 bedroom loft condo at 701 Minnesota - Enjoy open, airy living in this 2 bedroom unit at 701 Minnesota, the award-winning Potrero Square Lofts, an exquisite example of historic reuse development. It was once a liquor distillery and was converted to modern and stylish lofts in 1993. With a lush courtyard, ample natural light, and high ceilings, this loft feels more like a garden getaway than city dwelling. Unit #202 is on the 2nd level and complimented by a brick facade, remodeled kitchen and bath, and in-unit laundry. It has a staggered 3-level floorplan - one bedroom is enclosed/private and the 2nd bedroom is loft-style and on the top mezzanine level. This part of Dogpatch has a great dog park across the street and still offers free street parking. In addition, there is one underground garage space included in the rent. It’s a 2-block walk to Piccino and Blue Bottle Coffee with easy access to freeways, Caltrain and T-line.
Features:
? Top level mezzanine bedroom
? 2nd enclosed bedroom with built-in closet and gorgeous brick wall
? 1 full bathroom
? Tall 18 foot ceilings with open floor plan
? Beautiful hardwood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms
? Kitchen includes: stainless steel appliances, infrared range with ceramic glass top, microwave and granite countertops
? Washer and dryer in unit
? 1 deeded secure parking space
? Conveniently located near the freeways and public transit
? Easy walk to fine restaurants and entertainment
? Pets will be considered on an individual basis
? Contact Liz for virtual tour and more information at 415-518-7966
Building features:
? Secure building with entry intercom
? Tranquil, quiet common courtyard with waterfalls
? Assigned package area
? Covered parking
? Blocks from UCSF
? Walking distance to shops and restaurants
? Easy access to freeways 280, 80 and 101, 3rd Street T-rail to downtown San Francisco, Caltrain and SFMTA
? Dog park across the street
Agent Contact Information:
Elizabeth Kim, sfrentmatrix@gmail.com, BRE #01835577
Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider
(RLNE5845709)