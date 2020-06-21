Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park parking garage

701 Minnesota St - #202 Available 07/01/20 Dogpatch 2 bedroom loft condo at 701 Minnesota - Enjoy open, airy living in this 2 bedroom unit at 701 Minnesota, the award-winning Potrero Square Lofts, an exquisite example of historic reuse development. It was once a liquor distillery and was converted to modern and stylish lofts in 1993. With a lush courtyard, ample natural light, and high ceilings, this loft feels more like a garden getaway than city dwelling. Unit #202 is on the 2nd level and complimented by a brick facade, remodeled kitchen and bath, and in-unit laundry. It has a staggered 3-level floorplan - one bedroom is enclosed/private and the 2nd bedroom is loft-style and on the top mezzanine level. This part of Dogpatch has a great dog park across the street and still offers free street parking. In addition, there is one underground garage space included in the rent. It’s a 2-block walk to Piccino and Blue Bottle Coffee with easy access to freeways, Caltrain and T-line.



Features:

? Top level mezzanine bedroom

? 2nd enclosed bedroom with built-in closet and gorgeous brick wall

? 1 full bathroom

? Tall 18 foot ceilings with open floor plan

? Beautiful hardwood flooring with carpet in the bedrooms

? Kitchen includes: stainless steel appliances, infrared range with ceramic glass top, microwave and granite countertops

? Washer and dryer in unit

? 1 deeded secure parking space

? Conveniently located near the freeways and public transit

? Easy walk to fine restaurants and entertainment

? Pets will be considered on an individual basis

? Contact Liz for virtual tour and more information at 415-518-7966



Building features:

? Secure building with entry intercom

? Tranquil, quiet common courtyard with waterfalls

? Assigned package area

? Covered parking

? Blocks from UCSF

? Walking distance to shops and restaurants

? Easy access to freeways 280, 80 and 101, 3rd Street T-rail to downtown San Francisco, Caltrain and SFMTA

? Dog park across the street



Agent Contact Information:

Elizabeth Kim, sfrentmatrix@gmail.com, BRE #01835577



Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider



(RLNE5845709)