Does 675 O'Farrell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 O'Farrell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 O'Farrell Street have a pool?
No, 675 O'Farrell Street does not have a pool.
Does 675 O'Farrell Street have accessible units?
No, 675 O'Farrell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 675 O'Farrell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 O'Farrell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 675 O'Farrell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 O'Farrell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.