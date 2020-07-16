660 Hayes St

Amenities

Available 07/30/20 Location Location Location! Heart of Hayes Valley! - Property Id: 316521



I am two months into my lease and because of a family emergency, I have to give up this amazing place and move out of SF. Because of this and sense of urgency, I am willing to pay for your first month of the lease ($4500) in an effort to get it rented ASAP.



2b/2b 1200 sq ft beautiful garden level apt in a converted victorian, fully renovated with working fireplace (has been painted gray), washer/dryer, heated bathroom floors and HUGE master bedroom! No garage or covered parking but permit street parking is fully accessible and the permit with SF Parking is only $140/year!



My neighbors are amazing, and the location honestly couldn't be better. It's minutes in walking distance from Alamo Square and a block away from Suppenkuche, Petit Crenn, and all of the other amazing restaurants, shops, bars that Hayes Valley has to offer!!



Please only contact me if you are serious about this listing. Minimum 1 year lease at $4400/month + 100 for gas and trash, $4,125 after first month free!

