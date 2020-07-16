All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

660 Hayes St

660 Hayes Street · (760) 449-6737
Location

660 Hayes Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Hayes Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $4125 · Avail. Jul 30

$4,125

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Available 07/30/20 Location Location Location! Heart of Hayes Valley! - Property Id: 316521

I am two months into my lease and because of a family emergency, I have to give up this amazing place and move out of SF. Because of this and sense of urgency, I am willing to pay for your first month of the lease ($4500) in an effort to get it rented ASAP.

2b/2b 1200 sq ft beautiful garden level apt in a converted victorian, fully renovated with working fireplace (has been painted gray), washer/dryer, heated bathroom floors and HUGE master bedroom! No garage or covered parking but permit street parking is fully accessible and the permit with SF Parking is only $140/year!

My neighbors are amazing, and the location honestly couldn't be better. It's minutes in walking distance from Alamo Square and a block away from Suppenkuche, Petit Crenn, and all of the other amazing restaurants, shops, bars that Hayes Valley has to offer!!

Please only contact me if you are serious about this listing. Minimum 1 year lease at $4400/month + 100 for gas and trash, $4,125 after first month free!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Hayes St have any available units?
660 Hayes St has a unit available for $4,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 Hayes St have?
Some of 660 Hayes St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Hayes St currently offering any rent specials?
660 Hayes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Hayes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 Hayes St is pet friendly.
Does 660 Hayes St offer parking?
Yes, 660 Hayes St offers parking.
Does 660 Hayes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 Hayes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Hayes St have a pool?
No, 660 Hayes St does not have a pool.
Does 660 Hayes St have accessible units?
No, 660 Hayes St does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Hayes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 Hayes St has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

