Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

66 Bishop Street

66 Bishop Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

66 Bishop Street, San Francisco, CA 94134
Visitacion Valley

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,299

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Cozy, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental located in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood in San Francisco. This home is furnished but can also be rented as unfurnished.

The unit’s intimate and bright interior has laminated flooring throughout and big slider windows with blinds. Its nice kitchen is equipped with Corian countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet. A vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a framed mirror and a shower/tub combo furnished its nice bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are also readily provided for along with gas heating. No pets and no smoking, please. The exterior has a yard and a patio-- cool spots for outdoor activities with the family. It comes with 1-car attached garage.

The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, internet, and cable. The landlord is responsible for the landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MSd5zELXyYV

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Visitacion Valley Playground, Louis Sutter Playground, and John McLaren Park.

Bus lines:
29 SUNSET - 0.2 mile
9 SAN BRUNO - 0.2 mile
8 BAYSHORE - 0.2 mile
90 SAN BRUNO OWL - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Local Local - 0.6 mile
Limited Limited - 0.6 mile

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Bishop Street have any available units?
66 Bishop Street has a unit available for $3,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Bishop Street have?
Some of 66 Bishop Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Bishop Street currently offering any rent specials?
66 Bishop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Bishop Street pet-friendly?
No, 66 Bishop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 66 Bishop Street offer parking?
Yes, 66 Bishop Street offers parking.
Does 66 Bishop Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Bishop Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Bishop Street have a pool?
No, 66 Bishop Street does not have a pool.
Does 66 Bishop Street have accessible units?
No, 66 Bishop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Bishop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Bishop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

