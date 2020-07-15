66 Bishop Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony 24hr maintenance garage playground microwave

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.



Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



Cozy, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental located in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood in San Francisco. This home is furnished but can also be rented as unfurnished.



The unit’s intimate and bright interior has laminated flooring throughout and big slider windows with blinds. Its nice kitchen is equipped with Corian countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet. A vanity cabinet sink surmounted by a framed mirror and a shower/tub combo furnished its nice bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are also readily provided for along with gas heating. No pets and no smoking, please. The exterior has a yard and a patio-- cool spots for outdoor activities with the family. It comes with 1-car attached garage.



The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water, sewage, trash, internet, and cable. The landlord is responsible for the landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MSd5zELXyYV



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Visitacion Valley Playground, Louis Sutter Playground, and John McLaren Park.



Bus lines:

29 SUNSET - 0.2 mile

9 SAN BRUNO - 0.2 mile

8 BAYSHORE - 0.2 mile

90 SAN BRUNO OWL - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Local Local - 0.6 mile

Limited Limited - 0.6 mile



No Pets Allowed



