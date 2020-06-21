634 20th St.

Amenities

Here is a large top floor, light filled apartment with multiple bedrooms, oversized kitchen, and in unit laundry. Enjoy the modern city lifestyle in the fun and vibrant Dogpatch neighborhood, arguably one of San Francisco's most popular neighborhoods, the Dogpatch resides right by a plethora of boutique shops, cafes and restaurants with abundant public transportation options, including CalTrain. Key Features - 3 BD with Separate Living Room or - 4 BD (Converted living room- use large kitchen and foyer as common areas see agent for more details.) - 2 Bathrooms. - Large Kitchen - Granite countertops - Gas oven/range - Microwave - Dishwasher - Stainless steel appliances - Skylights - Bamboo floors - In-unit washer and dryer - Public transportation, T-Third line - Breakfast Nook - Cable - Caf /Shopping in Building - Central Heat Only - Garbage Disposal - High Speed Internet - Period Details - Great location in Dogpatch - Easy access to Downtown and Mission Bay - Old charm, newly redone - Great access to area bars and restaurants - Great transportation - Near the bay and developing Pier 70 Key Terms - Unfurnished - No pets - Water and Garbage Included - Minimum 12 month lease term - Converting living room into bedroom subject to additional terms. See agent for details.



