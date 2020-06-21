All apartments in San Francisco
634 20th St.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:32 PM

634 20th St.

634 20th Street · (415) 237-1819
Location

634 20th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Dogpatch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Here is a large top floor, light filled apartment with multiple bedrooms, oversized kitchen, and in unit laundry. Enjoy the modern city lifestyle in the fun and vibrant Dogpatch neighborhood, arguably one of San Francisco's most popular neighborhoods, the Dogpatch resides right by a plethora of boutique shops, cafes and restaurants with abundant public transportation options, including CalTrain. Key Features - 3 BD with Separate Living Room or - 4 BD (Converted living room- use large kitchen and foyer as common areas see agent for more details.) - 2 Bathrooms. - Large Kitchen - Granite countertops - Gas oven/range - Microwave - Dishwasher - Stainless steel appliances - Skylights - Bamboo floors - In-unit washer and dryer - Public transportation, T-Third line - Breakfast Nook - Cable - Caf /Shopping in Building - Central Heat Only - Garbage Disposal - High Speed Internet - Period Details - Great location in Dogpatch - Easy access to Downtown and Mission Bay - Old charm, newly redone - Great access to area bars and restaurants - Great transportation - Near the bay and developing Pier 70 Key Terms - Unfurnished - No pets - Water and Garbage Included - Minimum 12 month lease term - Converting living room into bedroom subject to additional terms. See agent for details.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 20th St. have any available units?
634 20th St. has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 20th St. have?
Some of 634 20th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 20th St. currently offering any rent specials?
634 20th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 20th St. pet-friendly?
No, 634 20th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 634 20th St. offer parking?
No, 634 20th St. does not offer parking.
Does 634 20th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 20th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 20th St. have a pool?
No, 634 20th St. does not have a pool.
Does 634 20th St. have accessible units?
No, 634 20th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 634 20th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 20th St. has units with dishwashers.
