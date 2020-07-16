620 Mendell St

Amenities

Cozy 2 Bedrooms Near Downtown SF - Property Id: 130264



2 bedrooms 1 bathroom downstairs in-law unit in this beautiful single family residence in San Francisco. Fully remodeled, everything brand new. Nice wood deck in the back yard.



******** There is no living room and a very limited dining room space. ********



Electric stoves, full sized refrigerator available, which do not show in the pictures for now. Tenant will also be provided with their own washer and dryer in the house.



One year lease is required, no sublease, no pets sorry. Utilities is not included.



Close to Dogpatch, SOMA, Financial District, Mission District. Easy street parking, quiet neighborhood.



Please message to request more info and schedule showing.

No Pets Allowed



