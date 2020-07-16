All apartments in San Francisco
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
620 Mendell St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

620 Mendell St

620 Mendell Street · (415) 919-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 Mendell Street, San Francisco, CA 94124
Bayview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 Bedrooms Near Downtown SF - Property Id: 130264

2 bedrooms 1 bathroom downstairs in-law unit in this beautiful single family residence in San Francisco. Fully remodeled, everything brand new. Nice wood deck in the back yard.

******** There is no living room and a very limited dining room space. ********

Electric stoves, full sized refrigerator available, which do not show in the pictures for now. Tenant will also be provided with their own washer and dryer in the house.

One year lease is required, no sublease, no pets sorry. Utilities is not included.

Close to Dogpatch, SOMA, Financial District, Mission District. Easy street parking, quiet neighborhood.

Please message to request more info and schedule showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130264
Property Id 130264

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Mendell St have any available units?
620 Mendell St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Mendell St have?
Some of 620 Mendell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Mendell St currently offering any rent specials?
620 Mendell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Mendell St pet-friendly?
No, 620 Mendell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 620 Mendell St offer parking?
No, 620 Mendell St does not offer parking.
Does 620 Mendell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Mendell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Mendell St have a pool?
No, 620 Mendell St does not have a pool.
Does 620 Mendell St have accessible units?
No, 620 Mendell St does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Mendell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Mendell St does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

