60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Straight out of central casting, Russian Hill is quintessential San Francisco. This photogenic neighborhood is home to many of the city’s A-list attractions. Lombard’s crooked curves, Hyde Street Cable Cars and panoramic views of the Bay keep visitors endlessly entertained and residents in awe of the place they call home. Hyde and Polk are stocked with places to sip, savor and see. Pop into La Folie for some bubbly, catch a French flick at the Alliance Française, or shop for unique clothes at Belle Cose. Russian Hill is a star.



Happiness is…finding your cozy corner in this classic Russian Hill home. Old school architectural details give this hidden alley gem a nostalgic air, and the fresh updates keep it current. Thoughtful amenities, like electric vehicle hookup, make it a relaxing retreat in which to recharge after a demanding day.



