Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard

60 Grenard Terrace · (415) 993-3763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Grenard Terrace, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-60G · Avail. now

$6,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Straight out of central casting, Russian Hill is quintessential San Francisco. This photogenic neighborhood is home to many of the city’s A-list attractions. Lombard’s crooked curves, Hyde Street Cable Cars and panoramic views of the Bay keep visitors endlessly entertained and residents in awe of the place they call home. Hyde and Polk are stocked with places to sip, savor and see. Pop into La Folie for some bubbly, catch a French flick at the Alliance Française, or shop for unique clothes at Belle Cose. Russian Hill is a star.

Happiness is…finding your cozy corner in this classic Russian Hill home. Old school architectural details give this hidden alley gem a nostalgic air, and the fresh updates keep it current. Thoughtful amenities, like electric vehicle hookup, make it a relaxing retreat in which to recharge after a demanding day.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out j

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 40lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street.
Storage Details: Large closets

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard have any available units?
60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard has a unit available for $6,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard have?
Some of 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard currently offering any rent specials?
60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard pet-friendly?
Yes, 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard is pet friendly.
Does 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard offer parking?
Yes, 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard offers parking.
Does 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard have a pool?
No, 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard does not have a pool.
Does 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard have accessible units?
No, 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard does not have accessible units.
Does 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

