575 Los Palmos Drive

MOUNT DAVIDSON 3 LEVEL HOME! YARD! GARAGE! VIEWS! Pet OK! - This gorgeous West Portal home is pet-friendly and has the following features - Gorgeous views from family and living rooms, and kitchen. Great house to entertaining guests, privacy for extended family. Ideal for extended family, in-laws, and live-in nanny -large 3+ bedrooms, large family room with fireplace, formal dining and living rooms! 4th room can be either study/office or 4th bedroom - 3.5 bathrooms. Serene Luxury home with amazing view of South San Francisco and Bay bridge , -Quiet and tranquil neighborhood. -Close to downtown (10 minutes), one block to upper market bus stop. Close to West Portal, Stonetown, UCSF - 3,200 Square Feet Aproximatley - 3 Levels, - 2 car tandem garage. -Laundry in over sized garage/storage area - Beautiful Hardwood floor throughout house -Updated large windows ideal for view - Gourmet Kitchen has built-in cabinet with luxurious range, refrigerator and dishwasher, kitchen has marble counter top and breakfast nook. Large concrete backyard patio is great for barbecue and enjoying the outdoor and mature garden. Lowell High School - Glen Park station -Two kitchens, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and views! -Fireplace -Yard -Hardwood -Garage -Laundry hook ups -Formal dining -Eat in kitchen -Mature landscaping -Seperate entrance to lower level CALL TODAY! Dawn Cusulos Realtor, Lic. #01142235 m 415-678-8854 | o 415.426.3203 Dawn.Cusulos@corcorangl.com dawncusulos.com