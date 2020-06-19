All apartments in San Francisco
575 Los Palmos Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:08 PM

575 Los Palmos Drive

575 Los Palmos Drive · (415) 678-8854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

575 Los Palmos Drive, San Francisco, CA 94127
Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
MOUNT DAVIDSON 3 LEVEL HOME! YARD! GARAGE! VIEWS! Pet OK! - This gorgeous West Portal home is pet-friendly and has the following features - Gorgeous views from family and living rooms, and kitchen. Great house to entertaining guests, privacy for extended family. Ideal for extended family, in-laws, and live-in nanny -large 3+ bedrooms, large family room with fireplace, formal dining and living rooms! 4th room can be either study/office or 4th bedroom - 3.5 bathrooms. Serene Luxury home with amazing view of South San Francisco and Bay bridge , -Quiet and tranquil neighborhood. -Close to downtown (10 minutes), one block to upper market bus stop. Close to West Portal, Stonetown, UCSF - 3,200 Square Feet Aproximatley - 3 Levels, - 2 car tandem garage. -Laundry in over sized garage/storage area - Beautiful Hardwood floor throughout house -Updated large windows ideal for view - Gourmet Kitchen has built-in cabinet with luxurious range, refrigerator and dishwasher, kitchen has marble counter top and breakfast nook. Large concrete backyard patio is great for barbecue and enjoying the outdoor and mature garden. Lowell High School - Glen Park station -Two kitchens, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and views! -Fireplace -Yard -Hardwood -Garage -Laundry hook ups -Formal dining -Eat in kitchen -Mature landscaping -Seperate entrance to lower level CALL TODAY! Dawn Cusulos Realtor, Lic. #01142235 m 415-678-8854 | o 415.426.3203 Dawn.Cusulos@corcorangl.com dawncusulos.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Los Palmos Drive have any available units?
575 Los Palmos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 575 Los Palmos Drive have?
Some of 575 Los Palmos Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Los Palmos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
575 Los Palmos Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Los Palmos Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 Los Palmos Drive is pet friendly.
Does 575 Los Palmos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 575 Los Palmos Drive does offer parking.
Does 575 Los Palmos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 Los Palmos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Los Palmos Drive have a pool?
No, 575 Los Palmos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 575 Los Palmos Drive have accessible units?
No, 575 Los Palmos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Los Palmos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 Los Palmos Drive has units with dishwashers.
