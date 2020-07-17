521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef79688eda4f43228a4db74 * Beautiful 2Bdrm+ & 1BA and Hardwood Flrs.(duplex)

* Sunny flat with high ceilings, freshly painted & hardwood floors

* Remolded Eat in Kitchen, Gas Stove & Dishwasher

*Art Deco Bathroom

* Deck with great sun exposure & access from Living room & Kitchen

*Third room is a bonus room for office or small bdrm

*Laundry in building

*Storage in basement (shared); Street Parking

*Rent $4,250 ,Deposit $4,250 good references & credit check & job stability

*Tenant pays for utilities,garbage & cable/Wifi

*No smoking or No pets & No Section 8

*Seeking quiet tenants

*Call/text to view or e-mail - valdovino603@msn.com



Great location in the heart of Hayes Valley steps away from cafe's, restaurants, shopping,Opera House,Downtown and great transportation(1 block-Octavia Blvd.).



(RLNE5911449)