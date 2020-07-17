All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA

521 Ivy Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

521 Ivy Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Hayes Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef79688eda4f43228a4db74 * Beautiful 2Bdrm+ & 1BA and Hardwood Flrs.(duplex)
* Sunny flat with high ceilings, freshly painted & hardwood floors
* Remolded Eat in Kitchen, Gas Stove & Dishwasher
*Art Deco Bathroom
* Deck with great sun exposure & access from Living room & Kitchen
*Third room is a bonus room for office or small bdrm
*Laundry in building
*Storage in basement (shared); Street Parking
*Rent $4,250 ,Deposit $4,250 good references & credit check & job stability
*Tenant pays for utilities,garbage & cable/Wifi
*No smoking or No pets & No Section 8
*Seeking quiet tenants
*Call/text to view or e-mail - valdovino603@msn.com

Great location in the heart of Hayes Valley steps away from cafe's, restaurants, shopping,Opera House,Downtown and great transportation(1 block-Octavia Blvd.).

(RLNE5911449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA have any available units?
521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA have?
Some of 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA currently offering any rent specials?
521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA pet-friendly?
No, 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA offer parking?
No, 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA does not offer parking.
Does 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA have a pool?
No, 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA does not have a pool.
Does 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA have accessible units?
No, 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Ivy St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

