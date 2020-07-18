5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C

Amenities
2 br/2ba Oasis in Diamond Heights w/Utilities & Parking Included, Pool, Gym & More! AMSI/Maureen Couture - Need a larger rental, lots of room to work and live? Then this large 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Diamond Heights Village is perfect for you. Quiet, serene, and spacious condo with lots of space to relax and unwind. Both bedrooms are large enough for a king bed, large closets, and greenery views. Dining room off the kitchen, large living room with fireplace, and serene view of lush trees. Washer/dryer in building, one car parking (street parking also very easy in this location.)
Diamond Heights Village occupies 7 forested acres. There is a central clubhouse that provides a social center for residents, billiard room, library, well-equipped gym, spa, jacuzzi, meeting facilities, and outdoor heated swimming pool. In this great location you are a 1/2 block away from Diamond Heights Shopping Center, hiking trails, dog park & playgrounds. Just minutes away from Noe Valley, Glen Park, and freeway entrances, this location can't be beat!
Walk Score 77** Transit Score 50** Bike Score 64**
Features:
Large Rooms
Hardwood
Carpeted Bedrooms
Maytag Appliances
Dishwasher
Granite Countertops
Built-in Wet Bar
Hickory Kitchen Cabinets
One Car Parking
Washer/Dryer in Building
Pool
Jacuzzi/Sauna
Clubhouse
Gym
Meeting Room
Library
Billiard Room
Great location!
Shown by appointment:
Maureen Couture
AMSI Real Estate Services
CA DRE 02020401
(RLNE5902932)