5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C

5160 Diamond Heights Boulevard · (415) 447-2048 ext. 2048
Location

5160 Diamond Heights Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94131
Diamond Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C · Avail. now

$4,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
sauna
2 br/2ba Oasis in Diamond Heights w/Utilities & Parking Included, Pool, Gym & More! AMSI/Maureen Couture - Need a larger rental, lots of room to work and live? Then this large 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Diamond Heights Village is perfect for you. Quiet, serene, and spacious condo with lots of space to relax and unwind. Both bedrooms are large enough for a king bed, large closets, and greenery views. Dining room off the kitchen, large living room with fireplace, and serene view of lush trees. Washer/dryer in building, one car parking (street parking also very easy in this location.)

Diamond Heights Village occupies 7 forested acres. There is a central clubhouse that provides a social center for residents, billiard room, library, well-equipped gym, spa, jacuzzi, meeting facilities, and outdoor heated swimming pool. In this great location you are a 1/2 block away from Diamond Heights Shopping Center, hiking trails, dog park & playgrounds. Just minutes away from Noe Valley, Glen Park, and freeway entrances, this location can't be beat!

Walk Score 77** Transit Score 50** Bike Score 64**

Features:
Large Rooms
Hardwood
Carpeted Bedrooms
Maytag Appliances
Dishwasher
Granite Countertops
Built-in Wet Bar
Hickory Kitchen Cabinets
One Car Parking
Washer/Dryer in Building
Pool
Jacuzzi/Sauna
Clubhouse
Gym
Meeting Room
Library
Billiard Room
Great location!

Shown by appointment:
Maureen Couture
AMSI Real Estate Services
CA DRE 02020401

(RLNE5902932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C have any available units?
5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C have?
Some of 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C currently offering any rent specials?
5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C pet-friendly?
Yes, 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C is pet friendly.
Does 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C offer parking?
Yes, 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C offers parking.
Does 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C have a pool?
Yes, 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C has a pool.
Does 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C have accessible units?
No, 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C does not have accessible units.
Does 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5160 Diamond Heights Blvd. #205C has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

