512 Van Ness Avenue #315
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

512 Van Ness Avenue #315

512 Van Ness Avenue · (415) 655-9311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102
Civic Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
lobby
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Open Floor Plan Good Light - Large Windows High Ceilings, Ceiling Fan Hardwood floors Walk-in Closets Fully equipped kitchen with microwave Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove Designer bathroom tile Laundry Facilities on each floor Cable Ready 1 Year Lease, then month to month PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Classic Architectural Details Modern kitchens and bathrooms Secured Gate Entry to Property Laundry on each floor, Credit Card operated Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Garbage removal from Recycling bins Not Included in Rent: PGE, Internet/Cable provider, Comcast ABOUT US The Corinthian Apartments, built in 1915 with just steps to Hayes Valley and the Cultural Arts of San Francisco. Walk through the historic columns in the courtyard into the elegant lobby. There are beautiful details throughout the property. Enjoy a lift in our "French"style elevators with glass doors that will take you to your apartment. Additional listings, Visit Meridian Management Group at mmgprop.com CalBRE License #990193 NEIGHBORHOOD: Hayes Valley offers all the fine dining experiences that would please any serious foodie. A Mano, Italian at it's best, Petit Crenn, Monsieur Benjamin, Plaj offers Scandinavian delights, Rich Table, Les Ros, Thai, Chez Maman, Absinthe Brasserie, Jardiniere, Bar Jules, Zuni Cafe, August (1) Five, and many more. Blue Bottle Coffee, Ritual Coffee, Smitten Ice Cream, Miette, and The Fatted Calf Charcuterie. The Market on Market for restaurants and grocery shopping. SHOPPING: Hayes Valley offers some of San Francisco's most interesting and unique boutiques and shops like Aether, Minimal, Dish for European clothing, and Plantation Furniture Design. THE ARTS: Your steps away from performances at SF Jazz Center, Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco Opera, and world class Ballet. PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION: Easy access to adjacent neighborhoods including the Financial District, South of Market (SOMA), Chinatown, South Park and Fisherman's Wharf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Van Ness Avenue #315 have any available units?
512 Van Ness Avenue #315 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Van Ness Avenue #315 have?
Some of 512 Van Ness Avenue #315's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Van Ness Avenue #315 currently offering any rent specials?
512 Van Ness Avenue #315 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Van Ness Avenue #315 pet-friendly?
No, 512 Van Ness Avenue #315 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 512 Van Ness Avenue #315 offer parking?
No, 512 Van Ness Avenue #315 does not offer parking.
Does 512 Van Ness Avenue #315 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Van Ness Avenue #315 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Van Ness Avenue #315 have a pool?
No, 512 Van Ness Avenue #315 does not have a pool.
Does 512 Van Ness Avenue #315 have accessible units?
No, 512 Van Ness Avenue #315 does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Van Ness Avenue #315 have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Van Ness Avenue #315 does not have units with dishwashers.
