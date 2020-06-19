512 Van Ness Avenue #315

Amenities

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Open Floor Plan Good Light - Large Windows High Ceilings, Ceiling Fan Hardwood floors Walk-in Closets Fully equipped kitchen with microwave Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove Designer bathroom tile Laundry Facilities on each floor Cable Ready 1 Year Lease, then month to month PROPERTY DESCRIPTION: Classic Architectural Details Modern kitchens and bathrooms Secured Gate Entry to Property Laundry on each floor, Credit Card operated Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Garbage removal from Recycling bins Not Included in Rent: PGE, Internet/Cable provider, Comcast ABOUT US The Corinthian Apartments, built in 1915 with just steps to Hayes Valley and the Cultural Arts of San Francisco. Walk through the historic columns in the courtyard into the elegant lobby. There are beautiful details throughout the property. Enjoy a lift in our "French"style elevators with glass doors that will take you to your apartment. Additional listings, Visit Meridian Management Group at mmgprop.com CalBRE License #990193 NEIGHBORHOOD: Hayes Valley offers all the fine dining experiences that would please any serious foodie. A Mano, Italian at it's best, Petit Crenn, Monsieur Benjamin, Plaj offers Scandinavian delights, Rich Table, Les Ros, Thai, Chez Maman, Absinthe Brasserie, Jardiniere, Bar Jules, Zuni Cafe, August (1) Five, and many more. Blue Bottle Coffee, Ritual Coffee, Smitten Ice Cream, Miette, and The Fatted Calf Charcuterie. The Market on Market for restaurants and grocery shopping. SHOPPING: Hayes Valley offers some of San Francisco's most interesting and unique boutiques and shops like Aether, Minimal, Dish for European clothing, and Plantation Furniture Design. THE ARTS: Your steps away from performances at SF Jazz Center, Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco Opera, and world class Ballet. PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION: Easy access to adjacent neighborhoods including the Financial District, South of Market (SOMA), Chinatown, South Park and Fisherman's Wharf.