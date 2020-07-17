Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely two bedrooms/one bathroom apartment is located in the Mission neighborhood in San Francisco.



507 Bartlett St is an Edwardian fourplex just three-blocks from 24th St/Mission BART, and one-block from several Google bus stops. With a Walk Score of 98 out of 100, the best of Inner Mission awaits Arizmendi, Philz Coffee, and La Taqueria are all a short walk away. Even the everyday essentials like Walgreens, banks, and BART are nearby. The building has undergone significant capital improvements and features four remodeled two-bedroom units. Three of the four units are tenant occupied



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and microwave

- Washer/Dryer in Unit



Community Features:

- Gated access.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/trash/sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



You can reach us via text directly at (415) 200-1673 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5887789)