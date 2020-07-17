All apartments in San Francisco
507 Bartlett St

507 Bartlett Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

507 Bartlett Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$3,525

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely two bedrooms/one bathroom apartment is located in the Mission neighborhood in San Francisco.

507 Bartlett St is an Edwardian fourplex just three-blocks from 24th St/Mission BART, and one-block from several Google bus stops. With a Walk Score of 98 out of 100, the best of Inner Mission awaits Arizmendi, Philz Coffee, and La Taqueria are all a short walk away. Even the everyday essentials like Walgreens, banks, and BART are nearby. The building has undergone significant capital improvements and features four remodeled two-bedroom units. Three of the four units are tenant occupied

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and microwave
- Washer/Dryer in Unit

Community Features:
- Gated access.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/trash/sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (415) 200-1673 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Bartlett St have any available units?
507 Bartlett St has a unit available for $3,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Bartlett St have?
Some of 507 Bartlett St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Bartlett St currently offering any rent specials?
507 Bartlett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Bartlett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Bartlett St is pet friendly.
Does 507 Bartlett St offer parking?
Yes, 507 Bartlett St offers parking.
Does 507 Bartlett St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Bartlett St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Bartlett St have a pool?
No, 507 Bartlett St does not have a pool.
Does 507 Bartlett St have accessible units?
No, 507 Bartlett St does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Bartlett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Bartlett St does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

