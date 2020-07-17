Amenities
Lovely two bedrooms/one bathroom apartment is located in the Mission neighborhood in San Francisco.
507 Bartlett St is an Edwardian fourplex just three-blocks from 24th St/Mission BART, and one-block from several Google bus stops. With a Walk Score of 98 out of 100, the best of Inner Mission awaits Arizmendi, Philz Coffee, and La Taqueria are all a short walk away. Even the everyday essentials like Walgreens, banks, and BART are nearby. The building has undergone significant capital improvements and features four remodeled two-bedroom units. Three of the four units are tenant occupied
Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and microwave
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
Community Features:
- Gated access.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/trash/sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
