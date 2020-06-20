459 Jersey St

Amenities

1 Bed/1 Ba Noe Valley gem close to everything - Property Id: 281763



See link below for video tour!



https://youtu.be/rgJa7a_9S8k



-1 bed 1 Bath bright, airy, safe and quaint!



-Walk-in closet off bedroom



-oversized walk-in linen closet



-kitchen has gas cooking, stainless appliances, granite counters, lots and lots of cabinets!



-laundry on premises



-pet friendly (less than 50lb with non refundable pet deposit)



-utilities not included



-street parking only



-1 year lease, first and last month and deposit 1x rent required



-No brokers



About the neighborhood:

The property is steps from 24th and Castro in the heart of San Francisco. Just a block from Google, Apple, and other corporate shuttles. It's also a block from a main muni line to Bart or the J Church line. 5 minute walk to Church st., 12 minute walk to BART.

Noe Valley is packed with amenities making it a self contained neighborhood. Walgreens, Wholefoods Market, banks, restaurants, florists, medical offices, urgent care, bars and boutiques are all in your front yard.

