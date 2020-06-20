All apartments in San Francisco
459 Jersey St

459 Jersey Street · (415) 595-5936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

459 Jersey Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Noe Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2750 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 Bed/1 Ba Noe Valley gem close to everything - Property Id: 281763

See link below for video tour!

https://youtu.be/rgJa7a_9S8k

-1 bed 1 Bath bright, airy, safe and quaint!

-Walk-in closet off bedroom

-oversized walk-in linen closet

-kitchen has gas cooking, stainless appliances, granite counters, lots and lots of cabinets!

-laundry on premises

-pet friendly (less than 50lb with non refundable pet deposit)

-utilities not included

-street parking only

-1 year lease, first and last month and deposit 1x rent required

-No brokers

About the neighborhood:
The property is steps from 24th and Castro in the heart of San Francisco. Just a block from Google, Apple, and other corporate shuttles. It's also a block from a main muni line to Bart or the J Church line. 5 minute walk to Church st., 12 minute walk to BART.
Noe Valley is packed with amenities making it a self contained neighborhood. Walgreens, Wholefoods Market, banks, restaurants, florists, medical offices, urgent care, bars and boutiques are all in your front yard.
Interested? Reply today
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281763
Property Id 281763

(RLNE5784321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Jersey St have any available units?
459 Jersey St has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 Jersey St have?
Some of 459 Jersey St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 Jersey St currently offering any rent specials?
459 Jersey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Jersey St pet-friendly?
No, 459 Jersey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 459 Jersey St offer parking?
No, 459 Jersey St does not offer parking.
Does 459 Jersey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 459 Jersey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Jersey St have a pool?
No, 459 Jersey St does not have a pool.
Does 459 Jersey St have accessible units?
No, 459 Jersey St does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Jersey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 Jersey St does not have units with dishwashers.
