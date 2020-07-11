All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 4540 California.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
4540 California
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:05 PM

4540 California

4540 California St · (415) 938-5588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Inner Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4540 California St, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4540 California.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
garage
parking
on-site laundry
Russian, Chinese and Irish influences converge in the Richmond District. This kaleidoscope of cultures is a hub of Asian restaurants, pubs, and mom-and-pop shops. Golden Gate Park is prime stomping ground for hikers, museum-lovers and concert festival fans. Ocean Beach is a beacon for bonfire parties and surfers.

Calling all fresh air fans! Lace up your sneakers, and beat your personal best to this California Street classic! When you call this address home, the Presidio is your gym and Golden Gate Park is your Frisbee golf course. Housed in a handsome cream and brick building, these roomy apartments feature hardwood floors, sunny bay windows and shiny new appliances.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 California have any available units?
4540 California doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 California have?
Some of 4540 California's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 California currently offering any rent specials?
4540 California is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 California pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 California is pet friendly.
Does 4540 California offer parking?
Yes, 4540 California offers parking.
Does 4540 California have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 California offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 California have a pool?
No, 4540 California does not have a pool.
Does 4540 California have accessible units?
No, 4540 California does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 California have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 California has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 4540 California?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
Soma Residences
1045 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1599 Green Street
1599 Green Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
240 Dolores Street
240 Dolores Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
737 PINE
737 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
1870 PACIFIC
1870 Pacific Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
Lantern Lofts
1168 Folsom Street
San Francisco, CA 94103

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity