4540 California

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym garage parking on-site laundry

Russian, Chinese and Irish influences converge in the Richmond District. This kaleidoscope of cultures is a hub of Asian restaurants, pubs, and mom-and-pop shops. Golden Gate Park is prime stomping ground for hikers, museum-lovers and concert festival fans. Ocean Beach is a beacon for bonfire parties and surfers.



Calling all fresh air fans! Lace up your sneakers, and beat your personal best to this California Street classic! When you call this address home, the Presidio is your gym and Golden Gate Park is your Frisbee golf course. Housed in a handsome cream and brick building, these roomy apartments feature hardwood floors, sunny bay windows and shiny new appliances.



