441 4th Ave.

This Inner Richmond studio is in an excellent location between Geary and Anza on 4th Avenue. Hardwood floors throughout the unit and in great condition. Updated kitchen includes a gas stove and dishwasher. One updated bathroom with stand up shower. Lots of storage space in the unit. Enjoy all of the benefits of the Inner Richmond right outside your door- including wonderful restaurants, produce markets, laundromats, coffee shops and Golden Gate Park! This is a Walker's Paradise with a 97 Walk Score! There are several bus stops nearby including the 38, 38 Express, 44, 2, 31 and 92. This is ideal city living! Unit Features: - Spacious Studio - Separate kitchen - One bathroom - Hardwood floors - Lots of closet space Lease Terms: - One year lease - Security deposit 1.5 x rent - Utilities: Tenant pays 1/4 of building trash and water - Cat negotiable - Non-smoking unit - Available now! Location: The sprawling Richmond district runs across the entire northern border of Golden Gate Park. The Inner Richmond sits above the eastern section of the park and like its neighbors, is renowned for its foggy skies and brisk weather natural to this region in such close proximity to the Pacific Ocean. The residential streets of the Inner Richmond are lined with a variety of housing styles ranging from single-family abodes to multi-unit properties. From the sand dunes, the region emerged after the 1906 Earthquake as a heavily residential district with long strips of commercial offerings. Some of the original family-owned storefronts remain intact today alongside homeowners whose families have called the Inner Richmond home for more than a century. The Inner Richmond is notable for its many authentic Chinese restaurants. You can also find a number of other cultural cuisines represented along Clement Street including Burmese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Korean foods as well as a variety of produce markets. Similar to other large districts in San Francisco like Noe Valley or the Mission, the Inner Richmond has a little bit of everything to please everyone, minus the hype and high price tag. The main drags of the Inner Richmond that carry over from the west are home to destination restaurants, mom-and-pop essential stores, book stores, beauty salons, and home d cor shops. The Inner Richmond is heavy in history and culture, a great place for people looking for a residential core with a big city commercial and cultural flair.



