Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114

411 Roosevelt Way · (650) 463-9203
Location

411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114
Buena Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$5,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed901308f6f1752fadaab13 Enjoy a panoramic cityscape view you only find on postcards or in travel magazines. You get to look over San Francisco out to the bay!
This modern 2 bedroom unit has a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel stove, fridge, and dishwasher, and polished stone countertops. Enjoy the large living room that opens to a private balcony complete with barbecue! The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. The flat comes with an in-unit washer and dryer for great convenience.
The rent includes garage parking, water and trash collection. There is ample additional locked storage space available. This is a secure building with quiet neighbors. A shared garden and patio are on site.

With an 84 Walk Score most errands can be done on foot. You're an easy walk from grocery shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, bus transportation, The Castro Theater, and the Randall Museum. The Carl St & Cole St stop of the N Judah bus, which takes you everywhere, is an 11-minute walk away. The Castro Muni Metro with buses and light rail is a 9-minute walk away. Tech shuttle stops are within walking distance. Nearby coffee shops include Bacon Bacon, Tangerine Cafe LLC and Reverie Cafe Bar. There are 69 restaurants within a 15 minute walk including La Boulange, Mama Ji's, Magnolia GastroPub, Slurp Noodle Bar.

Trash collection and water are included.
This unit is offered unfurnished but carpeted

(RLNE5852554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 have any available units?
411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 has a unit available for $5,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 have?
Some of 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 currently offering any rent specials?
411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 pet-friendly?
No, 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 offer parking?
Yes, 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 does offer parking.
Does 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 have a pool?
No, 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 does not have a pool.
Does 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 have accessible units?
No, 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114 has units with dishwashers.
