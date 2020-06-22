411 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco, CA 94114

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed901308f6f1752fadaab13 Enjoy a panoramic cityscape view you only find on postcards or in travel magazines. You get to look over San Francisco out to the bay!

This modern 2 bedroom unit has a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel stove, fridge, and dishwasher, and polished stone countertops. Enjoy the large living room that opens to a private balcony complete with barbecue! The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. The flat comes with an in-unit washer and dryer for great convenience.

The rent includes garage parking, water and trash collection. There is ample additional locked storage space available. This is a secure building with quiet neighbors. A shared garden and patio are on site.



With an 84 Walk Score most errands can be done on foot. You're an easy walk from grocery shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, bus transportation, The Castro Theater, and the Randall Museum. The Carl St & Cole St stop of the N Judah bus, which takes you everywhere, is an 11-minute walk away. The Castro Muni Metro with buses and light rail is a 9-minute walk away. Tech shuttle stops are within walking distance. Nearby coffee shops include Bacon Bacon, Tangerine Cafe LLC and Reverie Cafe Bar. There are 69 restaurants within a 15 minute walk including La Boulange, Mama Ji's, Magnolia GastroPub, Slurp Noodle Bar.



This unit is offered unfurnished but carpeted



