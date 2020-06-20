All apartments in San Francisco
41 Winfield Street

Location

41 Winfield Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Bernal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, Light-filled Victorian Home In Prime Location + Wonderful View + Please Contact for Showing Information -
Two Bedroom, Two Bath + Large Bonus Room
Bright, Comfortable Living Room
Formal dining room
Bright kitchen with room for breakfast table
Wooden deck off of kitchen with view

Master bedroom upstairs with bridge-to-bridge views
Washer/dryer in unit
Classic San Francisco charm with modern details
Ample closet space
Hardwood floors downstairs
New carpet on upper floor
Ample storage
Pet negotiable
Private garden

Non-smoking unit
Renter's insurance required
Small one car garage

Great location on the Northern slope of Bernal Heights - this lovely home is only steps away from Precita Park, Bernal Hill Park, Precita Park Caf, and the Hillside Supper Club. A short walk to Cortland and all the cafes, restaurants and shops Bernal Heights has to offer. Easy access to 280/101 freeways.

This is being shown by Gordon Property Management. Please email Nanette at Nanette@gpmsf.com with any questions. In order to view the video tour, please go to our website at www.gpmsf.com.

(RLNE5792593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Winfield Street have any available units?
41 Winfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Winfield Street have?
Some of 41 Winfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Winfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
41 Winfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Winfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 41 Winfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 41 Winfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 41 Winfield Street does offer parking.
Does 41 Winfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Winfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Winfield Street have a pool?
No, 41 Winfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 41 Winfield Street have accessible units?
No, 41 Winfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Winfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Winfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
