41 Winfield Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, Light-filled Victorian Home In Prime Location + Wonderful View + Please Contact for Showing Information -

Two Bedroom, Two Bath + Large Bonus Room

Bright, Comfortable Living Room

Formal dining room

Bright kitchen with room for breakfast table

Wooden deck off of kitchen with view



Master bedroom upstairs with bridge-to-bridge views

Washer/dryer in unit

Classic San Francisco charm with modern details

Ample closet space

Hardwood floors downstairs

New carpet on upper floor

Ample storage

Pet negotiable

Private garden



Non-smoking unit

Renter's insurance required

Small one car garage



Great location on the Northern slope of Bernal Heights - this lovely home is only steps away from Precita Park, Bernal Hill Park, Precita Park Caf, and the Hillside Supper Club. A short walk to Cortland and all the cafes, restaurants and shops Bernal Heights has to offer. Easy access to 280/101 freeways.



This is being shown by Gordon Property Management. Please email Nanette at Nanette@gpmsf.com with any questions. In order to view the video tour, please go to our website at www.gpmsf.com.



(RLNE5792593)