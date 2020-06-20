41 Winfield Street

Amenities
Beautiful, Light-filled Victorian Home In Prime Location + Wonderful View + Please Contact for Showing Information -
Two Bedroom, Two Bath + Large Bonus Room
Bright, Comfortable Living Room
Formal dining room
Bright kitchen with room for breakfast table
Wooden deck off of kitchen with view
Master bedroom upstairs with bridge-to-bridge views
Washer/dryer in unit
Classic San Francisco charm with modern details
Ample closet space
Hardwood floors downstairs
New carpet on upper floor
Ample storage
Pet negotiable
Private garden
Non-smoking unit
Renter's insurance required
Small one car garage
Great location on the Northern slope of Bernal Heights - this lovely home is only steps away from Precita Park, Bernal Hill Park, Precita Park Caf, and the Hillside Supper Club. A short walk to Cortland and all the cafes, restaurants and shops Bernal Heights has to offer. Easy access to 280/101 freeways.
This is being shown by Gordon Property Management. Please email Nanette at Nanette@gpmsf.com with any questions. In order to view the video tour, please go to our website at www.gpmsf.com.
(RLNE5792593)