Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:05 AM

385 17th Avenue

385 17th Avenue · (415) 917-2686
Location

385 17th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
internet access
VIRTUAL TOUR:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3DKHtSewafm

RENTAL DESCRIPTION:
Large 1BR/1BA unit in a beautiful conveniently located four unit Edwardian building. Invitingly spacious living room for relaxing and entertaining. Large double pane bay windows in the bedroom and living rooms provide plenty of natural light throughout the day. Modern kitchen with granite counters, ceramic tile floors, maple cabinets, recessed lighting and gas range. Coin operated on-site laundry is available. Ample storage is available throughout the unit; water & garbage included.

ABOUT US:
KeyOpp is a Family Owned and Community Focused Property Management & Investments Company helping improve lives through KeyOpp-ortunities in Real Estate. We have a keen understanding of the importance of balancing and maintaining healthy relationships with our Resident community while also ensuring an effective return for our Client's Real Estate Investment. Learn more about our Leasing, Property Management and Investment services at www.keyopp.net
If you are looking for convenience, look no further. Conveniently located in the Central Richmond and bordered on three sides by the Inner Clement Chinatown, Outer Clement merchant district and the Geary restaraunt corridor allowing for blocks walking distance to restaraunts, banks, grocery stores, drug stores, coffee shops, gyms, playgrounds and community centers. Half a block away from the 38 bus line provides quick and direct service to Downtown and the financial district. Quick and direct access to the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin, Sonoma & Napa County is just a couple minutes away as well. Escape to the seclusion and quiet of Baker Beach, the Presidio and Golden Gate Park within minutes walking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 17th Avenue have any available units?
385 17th Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 17th Avenue have?
Some of 385 17th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
385 17th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 385 17th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 385 17th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 385 17th Avenue offers parking.
Does 385 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 17th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 17th Avenue have a pool?
No, 385 17th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 385 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 385 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 385 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 17th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

