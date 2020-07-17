385 17th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry parking playground garage internet access

VIRTUAL TOUR:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3DKHtSewafm



RENTAL DESCRIPTION:

Large 1BR/1BA unit in a beautiful conveniently located four unit Edwardian building. Invitingly spacious living room for relaxing and entertaining. Large double pane bay windows in the bedroom and living rooms provide plenty of natural light throughout the day. Modern kitchen with granite counters, ceramic tile floors, maple cabinets, recessed lighting and gas range. Coin operated on-site laundry is available. Ample storage is available throughout the unit; water & garbage included.



ABOUT US:

KeyOpp is a Family Owned and Community Focused Property Management & Investments Company helping improve lives through KeyOpp-ortunities in Real Estate. We have a keen understanding of the importance of balancing and maintaining healthy relationships with our Resident community while also ensuring an effective return for our Client's Real Estate Investment. Learn more about our Leasing, Property Management and Investment services at www.keyopp.net

If you are looking for convenience, look no further. Conveniently located in the Central Richmond and bordered on three sides by the Inner Clement Chinatown, Outer Clement merchant district and the Geary restaraunt corridor allowing for blocks walking distance to restaraunts, banks, grocery stores, drug stores, coffee shops, gyms, playgrounds and community centers. Half a block away from the 38 bus line provides quick and direct service to Downtown and the financial district. Quick and direct access to the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin, Sonoma & Napa County is just a couple minutes away as well. Escape to the seclusion and quiet of Baker Beach, the Presidio and Golden Gate Park within minutes walking.