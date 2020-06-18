All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3755 Folsom St

3755 Folsom Street · (415) 857-1049
Location

3755 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Bernal Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3550 · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
dogs allowed
Cozy Contempo, convenient and Cat-friendly - Property Id: 256743

Available May 1st, 2020. text to 415-857-1049.

This is a furnished, modern home with two bedrooms. A queen-size bed and a queen-size sofa-futon. There are sliding doors to the large deck from both rooms. The rooms face East and bring lots of light. There's a full kitchen, including double oven, microwave, dishwasher, air-fryer, toaster-oven, and coffee-makers. There's a large deck 7 ft above ground of the backyard that has a view of the city, San Francisco Bay. Provided: bedding&sheets, pots/pans, flat screen TV. Forced air gas heater, tankless water-heater.
The muni buses are a half a block away. The laundry service and self-laundry is a block away. A park for runners is up the hill.
PARKING: Street parking is free, street cleaning once a week.
Cats more than welcome! Just no dogs, please :)

https://youtu.be/bmaYD661YpI

No smoking tobacco or weed inside or around premises. No drugs.
Utilities shared; paid $70/mo per person.
Cleaning fee $300 upon final exit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256743
Property Id 256743

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5688472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 Folsom St have any available units?
3755 Folsom St has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3755 Folsom St have?
Some of 3755 Folsom St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 Folsom St currently offering any rent specials?
3755 Folsom St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 Folsom St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3755 Folsom St is pet friendly.
Does 3755 Folsom St offer parking?
Yes, 3755 Folsom St does offer parking.
Does 3755 Folsom St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3755 Folsom St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 Folsom St have a pool?
No, 3755 Folsom St does not have a pool.
Does 3755 Folsom St have accessible units?
No, 3755 Folsom St does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 Folsom St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3755 Folsom St has units with dishwashers.
