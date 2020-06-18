3755 Folsom St

Amenities
Cozy Contempo, convenient and Cat-friendly - Property Id: 256743
Available May 1st, 2020. text to 415-857-1049.
This is a furnished, modern home with two bedrooms. A queen-size bed and a queen-size sofa-futon. There are sliding doors to the large deck from both rooms. The rooms face East and bring lots of light. There's a full kitchen, including double oven, microwave, dishwasher, air-fryer, toaster-oven, and coffee-makers. There's a large deck 7 ft above ground of the backyard that has a view of the city, San Francisco Bay. Provided: bedding&sheets, pots/pans, flat screen TV. Forced air gas heater, tankless water-heater.
The muni buses are a half a block away. The laundry service and self-laundry is a block away. A park for runners is up the hill.
PARKING: Street parking is free, street cleaning once a week.
Cats more than welcome! Just no dogs, please :)
https://youtu.be/bmaYD661YpI
No smoking tobacco or weed inside or around premises. No drugs.
Utilities shared; paid $70/mo per person.
Cleaning fee $300 upon final exit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256743
Property Id 256743
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5688472)