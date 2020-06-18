3755 Folsom St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly bocce court parking dogs allowed

Cozy Contempo, convenient and Cat-friendly - Property Id: 256743



Available May 1st, 2020. text to 415-857-1049.



This is a furnished, modern home with two bedrooms. A queen-size bed and a queen-size sofa-futon. There are sliding doors to the large deck from both rooms. The rooms face East and bring lots of light. There's a full kitchen, including double oven, microwave, dishwasher, air-fryer, toaster-oven, and coffee-makers. There's a large deck 7 ft above ground of the backyard that has a view of the city, San Francisco Bay. Provided: bedding&sheets, pots/pans, flat screen TV. Forced air gas heater, tankless water-heater.

The muni buses are a half a block away. The laundry service and self-laundry is a block away. A park for runners is up the hill.

PARKING: Street parking is free, street cleaning once a week.

Cats more than welcome! Just no dogs, please :)



No smoking tobacco or weed inside or around premises. No drugs.

Utilities shared; paid $70/mo per person.

Cleaning fee $300 upon final exit.

