3744 16TH STREET Apartments

3744 16th Street · (415) 493-9277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3744 16th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Corona Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3744 16TH STREET Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
Look at the world through rainbow-hued glasses in the Castro, San Francisco’s most colorful neighborhood. Lovingly revamped Victorians sit beside thumping clubs, chic men’s boutiques and popular restaurants. Need a break from the urban scene? Take your pick of nearby Buena Vista Park, Twin Peaks or Mt. Sutro.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3744 16TH STREET Apartments have any available units?
3744 16TH STREET Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3744 16TH STREET Apartments have?
Some of 3744 16TH STREET Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3744 16TH STREET Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
3744 16TH STREET Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3744 16TH STREET Apartments pet-friendly?
No, 3744 16TH STREET Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3744 16TH STREET Apartments offer parking?
No, 3744 16TH STREET Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 3744 16TH STREET Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3744 16TH STREET Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3744 16TH STREET Apartments have a pool?
No, 3744 16TH STREET Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 3744 16TH STREET Apartments have accessible units?
No, 3744 16TH STREET Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 3744 16TH STREET Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 3744 16TH STREET Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

