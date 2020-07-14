3744 16TH STREET Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven Property Amenities

Look at the world through rainbow-hued glasses in the Castro, San Francisco’s most colorful neighborhood. Lovingly revamped Victorians sit beside thumping clubs, chic men’s boutiques and popular restaurants. Need a break from the urban scene? Take your pick of nearby Buena Vista Park, Twin Peaks or Mt. Sutro.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.