3446 Sacramento
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

3446 Sacramento

3446 Sacramento Street · (415) 715-9125
Location

3446 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA 94118
Presidio Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spectacular one bedroom apartment located in Presidio Heights. Freshly renovated and ready now! Unit - Large living room - Spacious bedroom - Formal dining room - Nice modern kitchen with gas range, refrigerator and dish washer - One full bath - Private laundry machines - Hardwood floors throughout - Lots of light! - Good closet space Terms - Security deposit is 1.5x rent - Owner pays water - Non Smoking unit Requirements - Income must be 3x rent - Good credit and references Location Bursting with character and energy, Presidio Heights is one of just four neighborhoods that make up San Francisco s North District, along with the slightly larger and more trafficked Marina, Cow Hollow, and Pacific Heights. Rich in history, Presidio Heights is a portal from the chaotic big city into a wilderness oasis as it graces the edge of the sprawling Presidio. It is frequently one of the top-rated neighborhoods in all of San Francisco, an upscale destination with stately homes and unparalleled views. Most homes here are single-family abodes on large lots built between the early 1900s through the 1930s, many in an Edwardian style. Condominium properties have sprouted up since the neighborhood s original development, which maintain the luxurious style that residents here are accustomed to. There are well-known destination restaurants within its borders, but residents also have easy access to neighboring areas for more in-depth shopping and epicurean adventures. The massive outdoor wonderland of the Presidio is an escape for residents where they can take in spectacular views, nature, and activities and attractions operated by the National Parks Service such as museums, art classes, and archaeological sites for exploring. Presidio Heights is an affluent, yet somewhat hidden neighborhood, hugged by one of the world s most famous outdoor expanses and on all other sides by the bustling city of San Francisco.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 Sacramento have any available units?
3446 Sacramento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3446 Sacramento have?
Some of 3446 Sacramento's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3446 Sacramento currently offering any rent specials?
3446 Sacramento isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 Sacramento pet-friendly?
No, 3446 Sacramento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3446 Sacramento offer parking?
No, 3446 Sacramento does not offer parking.
Does 3446 Sacramento have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3446 Sacramento offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 Sacramento have a pool?
No, 3446 Sacramento does not have a pool.
Does 3446 Sacramento have accessible units?
No, 3446 Sacramento does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 Sacramento have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3446 Sacramento has units with dishwashers.
